NFL Career Passing Yards Leaders

|Through Dec. 24, 2017
|1. Peyton Manning
|71,940
|2. Brett Favre
|71,838
|3. x-Drew Brees
|70,200
|4. x-Tom Brady
|65,969
|5. Dan Marino
|61,361
|6. x-Eli Manning
|51,550
|7. John Elway
|51,475
|8. x-Ben Roethlisberger
|50,839
|9. x-Philip Rivers
|49,961
|10. Warren Moon
|49,325
|11. Fran Tarkenton
|47,003
|12. x-Carson Palmer
|46,247
|13. Vinny Testaverde
|46,233
|14. Drew Bledsoe
|44,611
|15. Dan Fouts
|43,040
|16. x-Matt Ryan
|41,479
|17. Kerry Collins
|40,992
|18. Joe Montana
|40,551
|19. Johnny Unitas
|40,239
x-active
