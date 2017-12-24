201.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » NFL Career Passing Yards Leaders

NFL Career Passing Yards Leaders

By The Associated Press December 24, 2017 8:10 pm 12/24/2017 08:10pm
Share
Through Dec. 24, 2017
1. Peyton Manning 71,940
2. Brett Favre 71,838
3. x-Drew Brees 70,200
4. x-Tom Brady 65,969
5. Dan Marino 61,361
6. x-Eli Manning 51,550
7. John Elway 51,475
8. x-Ben Roethlisberger 50,839
9. x-Philip Rivers 49,961
10. Warren Moon 49,325
11. Fran Tarkenton 47,003
12. x-Carson Palmer 46,247
13. Vinny Testaverde 46,233
14. Drew Bledsoe 44,611
15. Dan Fouts 43,040
16. x-Matt Ryan 41,479
17. Kerry Collins 40,992
18. Joe Montana 40,551
19. Johnny Unitas 40,239

x-active

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Sports
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest