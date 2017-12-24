NFL Career Passing Yards Leaders

Through Dec. 24, 2017 1. Peyton Manning 71,940 2. Brett Favre 71,838 3. x-Drew Brees 70,200 4. x-Tom Brady 65,969 5. Dan Marino 61,361 6. x-Eli Manning 51,550 7. John Elway 51,475 8. x-Ben Roethlisberger 50,839 9. x-Philip Rivers 49,961 10. Warren Moon 49,325 11. Fran Tarkenton 47,003 12. x-Carson Palmer 46,247 13. Vinny Testaverde 46,233 14. Drew Bledsoe 44,611 15. Dan Fouts 43,040 16. x-Matt Ryan 41,479 17. Kerry Collins 40,992 18. Joe Montana 40,551 19. Johnny Unitas 40,239

x-active

