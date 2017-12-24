NFC Individual Leaders

Week 16 Quarterbacks Att Com Yds TD Int Stafford, DET 501 332 3920 25 9 Brees, NOR 478 343 3850 21 7 R. Wilson, SEA 503 307 3669 30 11 Cousins, WAS 466 308 3636 24 9 Goff, LA 439 274 3503 24 7 M. Ryan, ATL 448 292 3490 18 11 Keenum, MIN 452 304 3358 21 7 Wentz, PHL 440 265 3296 33 7 Manning, NYG 498 315 3073 18 10 Prescott, DAL 426 270 2964 21 11

___

Rushers Att Yds Avg LG TD Gurley, LA 257 1187 4.6 57t 13 J. Howard, CHI 245 1069 4.4 53 7 Ingram, NOR 204 1045 5.1 72 11 D. Freeman, ATL 174 806 4.6 44 7 Hyde, SNF 204 796 3.9 61 5 E. Elliott, DAL 191 783 4.1 30 7 L. Murray, MIN 196 731 3.7 46 6 Blount, PHL 159 717 4.5 68 2 Stewart, CAR 191 661 3.5 60t 6 Kamara, NOR 99 652 6.6 74t 7

___

Receivers No Yds Avg LG TD Thielen, MIN 85 1215 14.3 65t 4 Ju. Jones, ATL 76 1215 16.0 53 3 Mic. Thomas, NOR 94 1085 11.5 35 5 Fitzgerald, ARI 92 982 10.7 37 5 M. Jones, DET 54 970 18.0 58 8 M. Goodwin, SNF 51 897 17.6 83t 1 Tate, DET 82 885 10.8 45t 4 D. Adams, GBY 74 885 12.0 55t 10 Baldwin, SEA 67 866 12.9 54 5 Mi. Evans, TAM 60 839 14.0 42t 5

___

Punters No Yds Lg Avg Hekker, LA 54 2572 70 47.6 Morstead, NOR 50 2369 68 47.4 A. Lee, ARI 75 3511 62 46.8 O’Donnell, CHI 72 3363 69 46.7 Palardy, CAR 61 2821 63 46.2 Do. Jones, PHL 52 2400 62 46.2 Way, WAS 69 3121 62 45.2 Jo. Ryan, SEA 77 3470 74 45.1 Wing, NYG 80 3563 69 44.5 Bosher, ATL 43 1912 62 44.5

___

Punt Returners No Yds Avg Long TD Agnew, DET 26 416 16.0 88t 2 P. Cooper, LA 29 390 13.4 53 0 Tr. Davis, GBY 22 243 11.0 65 0 Barner, PHL 21 211 10.0 76 0 Sherels, MIN 32 321 10.0 46 0 T. Taylor, SNF 25 233 9.3 39 0 Cohen, CHI 25 232 9.3 61t 1 Switzer, DAL 23 212 9.2 83t 1 A. Roberts, ATL 20 154 7.7 27 0 McCaffrey, CAR 22 162 7.4 25 0

___

Kickoff Returners No Yds Avg LG TD P. Cooper, LA 30 845 28.2 103t 1 Switzer, DAL 21 541 25.8 61 0 Lockett, SEA 33 793 24.0 57 0 Tr. Davis, GBY 28 671 24.0 34 0 A. Roberts, ATL 36 815 22.6 61 0 Cohen, CHI 23 516 22.4 46 0 Bolden, SNF 19 396 20.8 34 0

___

Scoring Touchdowns TD Rush Rec Ret Pts Gurley, LA 17 13 4 0 102 Kamara, NOR 12 7 5 0 74 Ingram, NOR 11 11 0 0 66 D. Adams, GBY 10 0 10 0 60 Jeffery, PHL 9 0 9 0 60 J. Graham, SEA 9 0 9 0 56 Agholor, PHL 9 0 8 0 54 E. Elliott, DAL 9 7 2 0 54 Ertz, PHL 8 0 8 0 48 M. Jones, DET 8 0 8 0 48 K. Rudolph, MIN 8 0 8 0 48

___

Kicking PAT FG LG Pts Zuerlein, LA 44/46 38/40 56 158 Forbath, MIN 31/36 32/37 53 127 Gould, SNF 19/20 36/38 52 127 Lutz, NOR 42/45 27/32 53 123 Prater, DET 35/36 27/31 58 116 M. Bryant, ATL 33/33 27/32 57 114 Jak. Elliott, PHL 38/41 24/28 61 110 Gano, CAR 32/34 25/26 48 107 Ph. Dawson, ARI 19/21 27/35 57 100 Walsh, SEA 31/32 20/27 49 91

___

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.