201.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » NFC Individual Leaders

NFC Individual Leaders

By The Associated Press December 24, 2017 10:07 am 12/24/2017 10:07am
Share
Week 16
Quarterbacks
Att Com Yds TD Int
Stafford, DET 501 332 3920 25 9
Brees, NOR 478 343 3850 21 7
R. Wilson, SEA 503 307 3669 30 11
Cousins, WAS 466 308 3636 24 9
Goff, LA 439 274 3503 24 7
M. Ryan, ATL 448 292 3490 18 11
Keenum, MIN 452 304 3358 21 7
Wentz, PHL 440 265 3296 33 7
Manning, NYG 498 315 3073 18 10
Prescott, DAL 426 270 2964 21 11

___

Rushers
Att Yds Avg LG TD
Gurley, LA 257 1187 4.6 57t 13
J. Howard, CHI 245 1069 4.4 53 7
Ingram, NOR 204 1045 5.1 72 11
D. Freeman, ATL 174 806 4.6 44 7
Hyde, SNF 204 796 3.9 61 5
E. Elliott, DAL 191 783 4.1 30 7
L. Murray, MIN 196 731 3.7 46 6
Blount, PHL 159 717 4.5 68 2
Stewart, CAR 191 661 3.5 60t 6
Kamara, NOR 99 652 6.6 74t 7

___

Receivers
No Yds Avg LG TD
Thielen, MIN 85 1215 14.3 65t 4
Ju. Jones, ATL 76 1215 16.0 53 3
Mic. Thomas, NOR 94 1085 11.5 35 5
Fitzgerald, ARI 92 982 10.7 37 5
M. Jones, DET 54 970 18.0 58 8
M. Goodwin, SNF 51 897 17.6 83t 1
Tate, DET 82 885 10.8 45t 4
D. Adams, GBY 74 885 12.0 55t 10
Baldwin, SEA 67 866 12.9 54 5
Mi. Evans, TAM 60 839 14.0 42t 5

___

Punters
No Yds Lg Avg
Hekker, LA 54 2572 70 47.6
Morstead, NOR 50 2369 68 47.4
A. Lee, ARI 75 3511 62 46.8
O’Donnell, CHI 72 3363 69 46.7
Palardy, CAR 61 2821 63 46.2
Do. Jones, PHL 52 2400 62 46.2
Way, WAS 69 3121 62 45.2
Jo. Ryan, SEA 77 3470 74 45.1
Wing, NYG 80 3563 69 44.5
Bosher, ATL 43 1912 62 44.5

___

Punt Returners
No Yds Avg Long TD
Agnew, DET 26 416 16.0 88t 2
P. Cooper, LA 29 390 13.4 53 0
Tr. Davis, GBY 22 243 11.0 65 0
Barner, PHL 21 211 10.0 76 0
Sherels, MIN 32 321 10.0 46 0
T. Taylor, SNF 25 233 9.3 39 0
Cohen, CHI 25 232 9.3 61t 1
Switzer, DAL 23 212 9.2 83t 1
A. Roberts, ATL 20 154 7.7 27 0
McCaffrey, CAR 22 162 7.4 25 0

___

Kickoff Returners
No Yds Avg LG TD
P. Cooper, LA 30 845 28.2 103t 1
Switzer, DAL 21 541 25.8 61 0
Lockett, SEA 33 793 24.0 57 0
Tr. Davis, GBY 28 671 24.0 34 0
A. Roberts, ATL 36 815 22.6 61 0
Cohen, CHI 23 516 22.4 46 0
Bolden, SNF 19 396 20.8 34 0

___

Scoring
Touchdowns
TD Rush Rec Ret Pts
Gurley, LA 17 13 4 0 102
Kamara, NOR 12 7 5 0 74
Ingram, NOR 11 11 0 0 66
D. Adams, GBY 10 0 10 0 60
Jeffery, PHL 9 0 9 0 60
J. Graham, SEA 9 0 9 0 56
Agholor, PHL 9 0 8 0 54
E. Elliott, DAL 9 7 2 0 54
Ertz, PHL 8 0 8 0 48
M. Jones, DET 8 0 8 0 48
K. Rudolph, MIN 8 0 8 0 48

___

Kicking
PAT FG LG Pts
Zuerlein, LA 44/46 38/40 56 158
Forbath, MIN 31/36 32/37 53 127
Gould, SNF 19/20 36/38 52 127
Lutz, NOR 42/45 27/32 53 123
Prater, DET 35/36 27/31 58 116
M. Bryant, ATL 33/33 27/32 57 114
Jak. Elliott, PHL 38/41 24/28 61 110
Gano, CAR 32/34 25/26 48 107
Ph. Dawson, ARI 19/21 27/35 57 100
Walsh, SEA 31/32 20/27 49 91

___

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Sports
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest