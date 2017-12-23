NFC Individual Leaders

|Week 15
|Quarterbacks
|
|Att
|Com
|Yds
|TD
|Int
|Stafford, DET
|501
|332
|3920
|25
|9
|Brees, NOR
|478
|343
|3850
|21
|7
|R. Wilson, SEA
|503
|307
|3669
|30
|11
|Cousins, WAS
|466
|308
|3636
|24
|9
|Goff, LA
|439
|274
|3503
|24
|7
|M. Ryan, ATL
|448
|292
|3490
|18
|11
|Wentz, PHL
|440
|265
|3296
|33
|7
|Keenum, MIN
|427
|290
|3219
|20
|7
|Manning, NYG
|498
|315
|3073
|18
|10
|Prescott, DAL
|426
|270
|2964
|21
|11
___
|Rushers
|
|Att
|Yds
|Avg
|LG
|TD
|Gurley, LA
|257
|1187
|4.6
|57t
|13
|J. Howard, CHI
|245
|1069
|4.4
|53
|7
|Ingram, NOR
|204
|1045
|5.1
|72
|11
|D. Freeman, ATL
|174
|806
|4.6
|44
|7
|Hyde, SNF
|204
|796
|3.9
|61
|5
|E. Elliott, DAL
|191
|783
|4.1
|30
|7
|Blount, PHL
|159
|717
|4.5
|68
|2
|L. Murray, MIN
|175
|662
|3.8
|46
|6
|Stewart, CAR
|191
|661
|3.5
|60t
|6
|Kamara, NOR
|99
|652
|6.6
|74t
|7
___
|Receivers
|
|No
|Yds
|Avg
|LG
|TD
|Ju. Jones, ATL
|76
|1215
|16.0
|53
|3
|Thielen, MIN
|83
|1191
|14.3
|65t
|4
|Mic. Thomas, NOR
|94
|1085
|11.5
|35
|5
|Fitzgerald, ARI
|92
|982
|10.7
|37
|5
|M. Jones, DET
|54
|970
|18.0
|58
|8
|M. Goodwin, SNF
|51
|897
|17.6
|83t
|1
|Tate, DET
|82
|885
|10.8
|45t
|4
|D. Adams, GBY
|74
|885
|12.0
|55t
|10
|Baldwin, SEA
|67
|866
|12.9
|54
|5
|Mi. Evans, TAM
|60
|839
|14.0
|42t
|5
___
|Punters
|
|No
|Yds
|Lg
|Avg
|Hekker, LA
|54
|2572
|70
|47.6
|Morstead, NOR
|50
|2369
|68
|47.4
|A. Lee, ARI
|75
|3511
|62
|46.8
|O’Donnell, CHI
|72
|3363
|69
|46.7
|Palardy, CAR
|61
|2821
|63
|46.2
|Do. Jones, PHL
|52
|2400
|62
|46.2
|Way, WAS
|69
|3121
|62
|45.2
|Jo. Ryan, SEA
|77
|3470
|74
|45.1
|Vogel, GBY
|59
|2655
|62
|45.0
|Wing, NYG
|80
|3563
|69
|44.5
___
|Punt Returners
|
|No
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|Agnew, DET
|26
|416
|16.0
|88t
|2
|P. Cooper, LA
|29
|390
|13.4
|53
|0
|Tr. Davis, GBY
|19
|214
|11.3
|65
|0
|Barner, PHL
|21
|211
|10.0
|76
|0
|Sherels, MIN
|31
|310
|10.0
|46
|0
|T. Taylor, SNF
|25
|233
|9.3
|39
|0
|Cohen, CHI
|25
|232
|9.3
|61t
|1
|Switzer, DAL
|23
|212
|9.2
|83t
|1
|A. Roberts, ATL
|20
|154
|7.7
|27
|0
|McCaffrey, CAR
|22
|162
|7.4
|25
|0
___
|Kickoff Returners
|
|No
|Yds
|Avg
|LG
|TD
|P. Cooper, LA
|30
|845
|28.2
|103t
|1
|Switzer, DAL
|21
|541
|25.8
|61
|0
|Tr. Davis, GBY
|25
|601
|24.0
|34
|0
|Lockett, SEA
|33
|793
|24.0
|57
|0
|A. Roberts, ATL
|36
|815
|22.6
|61
|0
|Cohen, CHI
|23
|516
|22.4
|46
|0
|Bolden, SNF
|19
|396
|20.8
|34
|0
___
|Scoring
|Touchdowns
|
|TD
|Rush
|Rec
|Ret
|Pts
|Gurley, LA
|17
|13
|4
|0
|102
|Kamara, NOR
|12
|7
|5
|0
|74
|Ingram, NOR
|11
|11
|0
|0
|66
|D. Adams, GBY
|10
|0
|10
|0
|60
|Jeffery, PHL
|9
|0
|9
|0
|60
|J. Graham, SEA
|9
|0
|9
|0
|56
|Agholor, PHL
|9
|0
|8
|0
|54
|E. Elliott, DAL
|9
|7
|2
|0
|54
|Ertz, PHL
|8
|0
|8
|0
|48
|M. Jones, DET
|8
|0
|8
|0
|48
|K. Rudolph, MIN
|8
|0
|8
|0
|48
___
|Kicking
|
|PAT
|FG
|LG
|Pts
|Zuerlein, LA
|44/46
|38/40
|56
|158
|Gould, SNF
|19/20
|36/38
|52
|127
|Lutz, NOR
|42/45
|27/32
|53
|123
|Forbath, MIN
|30/35
|29/34
|53
|117
|Prater, DET
|35/36
|27/31
|58
|116
|M. Bryant, ATL
|33/33
|27/32
|57
|114
|Jak. Elliott, PHL
|38/41
|24/28
|61
|110
|Gano, CAR
|32/34
|25/26
|48
|107
|Ph. Dawson, ARI
|19/21
|27/35
|57
|100
|Walsh, SEA
|31/32
|20/27
|49
|91
___
