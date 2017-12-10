NFC Individual Leaders

Week 14 Quarterbacks Att Com Yds TD Int Brees, NOR 442 317 3569 19 6 Stafford, DET 424 271 3302 22 7 Cousins, WAS 413 275 3289 21 8 M. Ryan, ATL 417 275 3278 17 11 R. Wilson, SEA 442 276 3256 26 8 Goff, LA 392 244 3184 20 6 Wentz, PHL 399 242 3005 29 6 Keenum, MIN 360 243 2703 16 5 Newton, CAR 377 228 2583 16 11 Prescott, DAL 369 232 2420 18 9

Rushers Att Yds Avg LG TD Ingram, NOR 192 971 5.1 72 9 Gurley, LA 223 939 4.2 36 8 J. Howard, CHI 212 885 4.2 53 5 E. Elliott, DAL 191 783 4.1 30 7 Hyde, SNF 174 693 4.0 61 4 Blount, PHL 145 684 4.7 68 2 D. Freeman, ATL 152 680 4.5 44 6 Kamara, NOR 87 608 7.0 74t 7 T. Coleman, ATL 139 593 4.3 52 5 L. Murray, MIN 146 572 3.9 46 5

Receivers No Yds Avg LG TD Ju. Jones, ATL 73 1161 15.9 53 3 Thielen, MIN 74 1056 14.3 65t 3 Mic. Thomas, NOR 85 992 11.7 35 4 Fitzgerald, ARI 82 878 10.7 37 5 M. Jones, DET 48 821 17.1 46 8 Baldwin, SEA 63 782 12.4 54 4 Tate, DET 71 767 10.8 45t 3 D. Adams, GBY 59 744 12.6 55t 7 Mi. Evans, TAM 53 735 13.9 41 4 Funchess, CAR 54 703 13.0 35 6 R. Woods, LA 47 703 15.0 94t 4

Punters No Yds Lg Avg Morstead, NOR 46 2182 68 47.4 Hekker, LA 44 2077 70 47.2 O’Donnell, CHI 64 2996 69 46.8 Palardy, CAR 51 2387 63 46.8 A. Lee, ARI 64 2990 60 46.7 Do. Jones, PHL 45 2071 61 46.0 Vogel, GBY 53 2382 62 44.9 Bosher, ATL 39 1751 62 44.9 Wing, NYG 70 3142 69 44.9 Jo. Ryan, SEA 64 2862 74 44.7

Punt Returners No Yds Avg Long TD Agnew, DET 22 370 16.8 88t 2 P. Cooper, LA 21 265 12.6 40 0 Barner, PHL 18 200 11.1 76 0 Sherels, MIN 21 215 10.2 46 0 Cohen, CHI 22 223 10.1 61t 1 Switzer, DAL 19 180 9.5 83t 1 T. Taylor, SNF 22 206 9.4 39 0 Tr. Davis, GBY 15 136 9.1 33 0 A. Roberts, ATL 18 137 7.6 27 0 McCaffrey, CAR 22 162 7.4 25 0

Kickoff Returners No Yds Avg LG TD P. Cooper, LA 26 747 28.7 103t 1 Switzer, DAL 18 469 26.1 61 0 Lockett, SEA 23 590 25.7 57 0 Tr. Davis, GBY 22 526 23.9 34 0 Cohen, CHI 18 415 23.1 46 0 A. Roberts, ATL 32 707 22.1 61 0 Bolden, SNF 17 354 20.8 34 0 Ke. Williams, ARI 16 326 20.4 28 0

Scoring Touchdowns TD Rush Rec Ret Pts Kamara, NOR 11 7 4 0 68 Gurley, LA 11 8 3 0 66 J. Graham, SEA 9 0 9 0 56 E. Elliott, DAL 9 7 2 0 54 Ingram, NOR 9 9 0 0 54 Agholor, PHL 8 0 7 0 48 Jeffery, PHL 7 0 7 0 48 M. Jones, DET 8 0 8 0 48 D. Adams, GBY 7 0 7 0 42 T. Coleman, ATL 7 5 2 0 42 Ertz, PHL 7 0 7 0 42

Kicking PAT FG LG Pts Zuerlein, LA 35/36 36/38 56 143 Lutz, NOR 38/41 26/31 53 116 M. Bryant, ATL 30/30 26/30 53 108 Prater, DET 30/31 24/28 58 102 Forbath, MIN 25/30 24/28 53 97 Gould, SNF 16/17 26/28 52 94 Gano, CAR 24/26 23/24 48 93 Jak. Elliott, PHL 30/33 19/23 61 87 Walsh, SEA 27/28 19/25 49 84 Dawson, ARI 19/21 18/25 57 73

