NFC Individual Leaders

|Week 14
|Quarterbacks
|
|Att
|Com
|Yds
|TD
|Int
|Brees, NOR
|442
|317
|3569
|19
|6
|Stafford, DET
|424
|271
|3302
|22
|7
|Cousins, WAS
|413
|275
|3289
|21
|8
|M. Ryan, ATL
|417
|275
|3278
|17
|11
|R. Wilson, SEA
|442
|276
|3256
|26
|8
|Goff, LA
|392
|244
|3184
|20
|6
|Wentz, PHL
|399
|242
|3005
|29
|6
|Keenum, MIN
|360
|243
|2703
|16
|5
|Newton, CAR
|377
|228
|2583
|16
|11
|Prescott, DAL
|369
|232
|2420
|18
|9
___
|Rushers
|
|Att
|Yds
|Avg
|LG
|TD
|Ingram, NOR
|192
|971
|5.1
|72
|9
|Gurley, LA
|223
|939
|4.2
|36
|8
|J. Howard, CHI
|212
|885
|4.2
|53
|5
|E. Elliott, DAL
|191
|783
|4.1
|30
|7
|Hyde, SNF
|174
|693
|4.0
|61
|4
|Blount, PHL
|145
|684
|4.7
|68
|2
|D. Freeman, ATL
|152
|680
|4.5
|44
|6
|Kamara, NOR
|87
|608
|7.0
|74t
|7
|T. Coleman, ATL
|139
|593
|4.3
|52
|5
|L. Murray, MIN
|146
|572
|3.9
|46
|5
___
|Receivers
|
|No
|Yds
|Avg
|LG
|TD
|Ju. Jones, ATL
|73
|1161
|15.9
|53
|3
|Thielen, MIN
|74
|1056
|14.3
|65t
|3
|Mic. Thomas, NOR
|85
|992
|11.7
|35
|4
|Fitzgerald, ARI
|82
|878
|10.7
|37
|5
|M. Jones, DET
|48
|821
|17.1
|46
|8
|Baldwin, SEA
|63
|782
|12.4
|54
|4
|Tate, DET
|71
|767
|10.8
|45t
|3
|D. Adams, GBY
|59
|744
|12.6
|55t
|7
|Mi. Evans, TAM
|53
|735
|13.9
|41
|4
|Funchess, CAR
|54
|703
|13.0
|35
|6
|R. Woods, LA
|47
|703
|15.0
|94t
|4
___
|Punters
|
|No
|Yds
|Lg
|Avg
|Morstead, NOR
|46
|2182
|68
|47.4
|Hekker, LA
|44
|2077
|70
|47.2
|O’Donnell, CHI
|64
|2996
|69
|46.8
|Palardy, CAR
|51
|2387
|63
|46.8
|A. Lee, ARI
|64
|2990
|60
|46.7
|Do. Jones, PHL
|45
|2071
|61
|46.0
|Vogel, GBY
|53
|2382
|62
|44.9
|Bosher, ATL
|39
|1751
|62
|44.9
|Wing, NYG
|70
|3142
|69
|44.9
|Jo. Ryan, SEA
|64
|2862
|74
|44.7
___
|Punt Returners
|
|No
|Yds
|Avg
|Long
|TD
|Agnew, DET
|22
|370
|16.8
|88t
|2
|P. Cooper, LA
|21
|265
|12.6
|40
|0
|Barner, PHL
|18
|200
|11.1
|76
|0
|Sherels, MIN
|21
|215
|10.2
|46
|0
|Cohen, CHI
|22
|223
|10.1
|61t
|1
|Switzer, DAL
|19
|180
|9.5
|83t
|1
|T. Taylor, SNF
|22
|206
|9.4
|39
|0
|Tr. Davis, GBY
|15
|136
|9.1
|33
|0
|A. Roberts, ATL
|18
|137
|7.6
|27
|0
|McCaffrey, CAR
|22
|162
|7.4
|25
|0
___
|Kickoff Returners
|
|No
|Yds
|Avg
|LG
|TD
|P. Cooper, LA
|26
|747
|28.7
|103t
|1
|Switzer, DAL
|18
|469
|26.1
|61
|0
|Lockett, SEA
|23
|590
|25.7
|57
|0
|Tr. Davis, GBY
|22
|526
|23.9
|34
|0
|Cohen, CHI
|18
|415
|23.1
|46
|0
|A. Roberts, ATL
|32
|707
|22.1
|61
|0
|Bolden, SNF
|17
|354
|20.8
|34
|0
|Ke. Williams, ARI
|16
|326
|20.4
|28
|0
___
|Scoring
|Touchdowns
|
|TD
|Rush
|Rec
|Ret
|Pts
|Kamara, NOR
|11
|7
|4
|0
|68
|Gurley, LA
|11
|8
|3
|0
|66
|J. Graham, SEA
|9
|0
|9
|0
|56
|E. Elliott, DAL
|9
|7
|2
|0
|54
|Ingram, NOR
|9
|9
|0
|0
|54
|Agholor, PHL
|8
|0
|7
|0
|48
|Jeffery, PHL
|7
|0
|7
|0
|48
|M. Jones, DET
|8
|0
|8
|0
|48
|D. Adams, GBY
|7
|0
|7
|0
|42
|T. Coleman, ATL
|7
|5
|2
|0
|42
|Ertz, PHL
|7
|0
|7
|0
|42
___
|Kicking
|
|PAT
|FG
|LG
|Pts
|Zuerlein, LA
|35/36
|36/38
|56
|143
|Lutz, NOR
|38/41
|26/31
|53
|116
|M. Bryant, ATL
|30/30
|26/30
|53
|108
|Prater, DET
|30/31
|24/28
|58
|102
|Forbath, MIN
|25/30
|24/28
|53
|97
|Gould, SNF
|16/17
|26/28
|52
|94
|Gano, CAR
|24/26
|23/24
|48
|93
|Jak. Elliott, PHL
|30/33
|19/23
|61
|87
|Walsh, SEA
|27/28
|19/25
|49
|84
|Dawson, ARI
|19/21
|18/25
|57
|73
___
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.