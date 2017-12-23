Nets-Pacers, Box

BROOKLYN (119)

Carroll 7-17 2-2 20, Hollis-Jefferson 7-18 4-6 18, Zeller 3-6 0-0 6, Dinwiddie 8-20 5-5 26, Crabbe 5-10 3-5 14, Acy 1-3 1-2 4, Allen 1-4 2-2 4, LeVert 5-10 2-3 14, Stauskas 3-5 0-0 8, Harris 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 42-98 19-25 119.

INDIANA (123)

Bogdanovic 7-13 1-2 17, T.Young 1-4 0-0 3, Turner 8-10 4-5 23, Collison 6-10 1-2 14, Oladipo 13-23 10-10 38, Sabonis 4-11 1-2 9, Leaf 1-1 0-0 2, Joseph 3-6 0-0 6, Stephenson 4-12 2-3 11. Totals 47-90 19-24 123.

Brooklyn 28 29 24 30 8—119 Indiana 21 20 39 31 12—123

3-Point Goals_Brooklyn 16-36 (Dinwiddie 5-11, Carroll 4-10, LeVert 2-3, Stauskas 2-4, Acy 1-2, Harris 1-2, Crabbe 1-3, Allen 0-1), Indiana 10-23 (Turner 3-4, Bogdanovic 2-5, Oladipo 2-8, T.Young 1-1, Stephenson 1-2, Collison 1-2, Joseph 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Brooklyn 51 (Carroll 13), Indiana 41 (Sabonis, Turner 9). Assists_Brooklyn 24 (Dinwiddie 8), Indiana 31 (Collison 9). Total Fouls_Brooklyn 20, Indiana 25. A_17,107 (18,500).

