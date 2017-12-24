NCHC Glance Glance

|All Times EST
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|SW
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|St. Cloud St.
|7
|2
|1
|0
|22
|41
|21
|12
|2
|1
|North Dakota
|5
|3
|2
|2
|19
|31
|27
|10
|5
|5
|Western Michigan
|6
|4
|0
|0
|18
|37
|31
|10
|8
|1
|Denver
|5
|3
|2
|1
|18
|34
|28
|10
|4
|4
|Colorado College
|3
|5
|2
|1
|12
|24
|32
|8
|7
|3
|Miami (Ohio)
|3
|4
|1
|0
|10
|20
|22
|8
|8
|2
|Minnesota-Duluth
|3
|7
|0
|0
|9
|23
|31
|8
|9
|2
|Omaha
|2
|6
|0
|0
|6
|21
|39
|7
|8
|1
W. Michigan at Bowling Green, 7:37 p.m.
Minn.-Duluth vs. Yale at Thompson Arena, Hanover, N.H., 4 p.m.
St. Cloud St. at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Union (N.Y.) at Omaha, 8:07 p.m.
Colorado College at Air Force, 9:05 p.m.
Merrimack at Denver, 9:05 p.m.
St. Cloud St. at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Minn.-Duluth at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.
Union (N.Y.) at Omaha, 8:07 p.m.
Merrimack at Colorado College, 8:07 p.m.
Air Force at Denver, 9:05 p.m.
Exhibition: Windsor at Miami (Ohio), 5 p.m.
Exhibition: U.S. National U-18 at North Dakota, 8:07 p.m.
