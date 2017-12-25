NBA Team Statistics

Includes games of Sunday, December 24, 2017

Team Offense

G Pts Avg Houston 31 3577 115.4 Golden State 33 3795 115.0 Cleveland 33 3674 111.3 Toronto 31 3451 111.3 New Orleans 33 3651 110.6 Indiana 33 3584 108.6 Minnesota 33 3564 108.0 Philadelphia 32 3454 107.9 Brooklyn 32 3442 107.6 Denver 33 3524 106.8 L.A. Lakers 31 3305 106.6 Phoenix 35 3702 105.8 Washington 33 3487 105.7 Orlando 34 3582 105.4 Milwaukee 31 3259 105.1 Charlotte 33 3452 104.6 L.A. Clippers 32 3344 104.5 New York 32 3333 104.2 Atlanta 33 3425 103.8 Boston 36 3726 103.5 Detroit 32 3286 102.7 Oklahoma City 33 3387 102.6 Utah 34 3457 101.7 Portland 33 3355 101.7 San Antonio 34 3436 101.1 Miami 33 3303 100.1 Dallas 34 3399 100.0 Chicago 32 3182 99.4 Memphis 33 3205 97.1 Sacramento 32 3090 96.6

___

Team Defense

G Pts Avg San Antonio 34 3332 98.0 Boston 36 3535 98.2 Oklahoma City 33 3292 99.8 Portland 33 3310 100.3 Utah 34 3424 100.7 Memphis 33 3343 101.3 Miami 33 3366 102.0 Detroit 32 3271 102.2 Toronto 31 3175 102.4 Dallas 34 3508 103.2 New York 32 3313 103.5 Washington 33 3419 103.6 Golden State 33 3465 105.0 Sacramento 32 3363 105.1 Houston 31 3266 105.4 Milwaukee 31 3271 105.5 Denver 33 3491 105.8 L.A. Clippers 32 3402 106.3 Minnesota 33 3509 106.3 Chicago 32 3405 106.4 Charlotte 33 3514 106.5 Indiana 33 3529 106.9 Cleveland 33 3550 107.6 Atlanta 33 3588 108.7 Philadelphia 32 3494 109.2 L.A. Lakers 31 3392 109.4 Brooklyn 32 3527 110.2 New Orleans 33 3658 110.8 Orlando 34 3770 110.9 Phoenix 35 3949 112.8

