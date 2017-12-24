NBA Team Statistics

|Includes games of Saturday, December 23, 2017
Team Offense
|
|G
|Pts
|Avg
|Houston
|31
|3577
|115.4
|Golden State
|33
|3795
|115.0
|Cleveland
|33
|3674
|111.3
|Toronto
|31
|3451
|111.3
|New Orleans
|33
|3651
|110.6
|Indiana
|33
|3584
|108.6
|Minnesota
|33
|3564
|108.0
|Philadelphia
|32
|3454
|107.9
|Brooklyn
|32
|3442
|107.6
|Denver
|33
|3524
|106.8
|L.A. Lakers
|31
|3305
|106.6
|Phoenix
|35
|3702
|105.8
|Washington
|33
|3487
|105.7
|Orlando
|34
|3582
|105.4
|Milwaukee
|31
|3259
|105.1
|Charlotte
|33
|3452
|104.6
|L.A. Clippers
|32
|3344
|104.5
|New York
|32
|3333
|104.2
|Atlanta
|33
|3425
|103.8
|Boston
|36
|3726
|103.5
|Detroit
|32
|3286
|102.7
|Oklahoma City
|33
|3387
|102.6
|Utah
|34
|3457
|101.7
|Portland
|33
|3355
|101.7
|San Antonio
|34
|3436
|101.1
|Miami
|33
|3303
|100.1
|Dallas
|34
|3399
|100.0
|Chicago
|32
|3182
|99.4
|Memphis
|33
|3205
|97.1
|Sacramento
|32
|3090
|96.6
___
Team Defense
|
|G
|Pts
|Avg
|San Antonio
|34
|3332
|98.0
|Boston
|36
|3535
|98.2
|Oklahoma City
|33
|3292
|99.8
|Portland
|33
|3310
|100.3
|Utah
|34
|3424
|100.7
|Memphis
|33
|3343
|101.3
|Miami
|33
|3366
|102.0
|Detroit
|32
|3271
|102.2
|Toronto
|31
|3175
|102.4
|Dallas
|34
|3508
|103.2
|New York
|32
|3313
|103.5
|Washington
|33
|3419
|103.6
|Golden State
|33
|3465
|105.0
|Sacramento
|32
|3363
|105.1
|Houston
|31
|3266
|105.4
|Milwaukee
|31
|3271
|105.5
|Denver
|33
|3491
|105.8
|L.A. Clippers
|32
|3402
|106.3
|Minnesota
|33
|3509
|106.3
|Chicago
|32
|3405
|106.4
|Charlotte
|33
|3514
|106.5
|Indiana
|33
|3529
|106.9
|Cleveland
|33
|3550
|107.6
|Atlanta
|33
|3588
|108.7
|Philadelphia
|32
|3494
|109.2
|L.A. Lakers
|31
|3392
|109.4
|Brooklyn
|32
|3527
|110.2
|New Orleans
|33
|3658
|110.8
|Orlando
|34
|3770
|110.9
|Phoenix
|35
|3949
|112.8
