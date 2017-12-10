NBA Team Statistics

Includes games of Saturday, December 9, 2017

Team Offense

G Pts Avg Golden State 27 3165 117.2 Houston 24 2746 114.4 Toronto 24 2672 111.3 Cleveland 27 2984 110.5 New Orleans 27 2976 110.2 Indiana 27 2943 109.0 Brooklyn 25 2714 108.6 Philadelphia 26 2814 108.2 Denver 26 2790 107.3 Minnesota 27 2892 107.1 Phoenix 28 2998 107.1 Orlando 28 2995 107.0 Washington 26 2767 106.4 L.A. Lakers 25 2650 106.0 L.A. Clippers 24 2527 105.3 Charlotte 25 2616 104.6 New York 26 2704 104.0 Boston 28 2909 103.9 Milwaukee 25 2597 103.9 Atlanta 26 2692 103.5 Portland 25 2583 103.3 Detroit 26 2682 103.2 Utah 27 2783 103.1 Oklahoma City 25 2544 101.8 San Antonio 27 2741 101.5 Miami 25 2506 100.2 Dallas 27 2702 100.1 Memphis 26 2553 98.2 Chicago 25 2423 96.9 Sacramento 26 2498 96.1

Team Defense

G Pts Avg Boston 28 2714 96.9 San Antonio 27 2636 97.6 Oklahoma City 25 2474 99.0 Utah 27 2698 99.9 Portland 25 2530 101.2 Memphis 26 2641 101.6 Detroit 26 2658 102.2 Houston 24 2478 103.2 Dallas 27 2794 103.5 Toronto 24 2484 103.5 Miami 25 2590 103.6 New York 26 2698 103.8 Milwaukee 25 2595 103.8 Washington 26 2704 104.0 Sacramento 26 2742 105.5 Golden State 27 2864 106.1 Minnesota 27 2870 106.3 Chicago 25 2670 106.8 Charlotte 25 2671 106.8 Cleveland 27 2894 107.2 Indiana 27 2902 107.5 Denver 26 2799 107.7 L.A. Clippers 24 2589 107.9 L.A. Lakers 25 2718 108.7 Atlanta 26 2828 108.8 Philadelphia 26 2829 108.8 Orlando 28 3102 110.8 New Orleans 27 2996 111.0 Brooklyn 25 2778 111.1 Phoenix 28 3220 115.0

