NBA Team Statistics

|Includes games of Saturday, December 9, 2017
Team Offense
|
|G
|Pts
|Avg
|Golden State
|27
|3165
|117.2
|Houston
|24
|2746
|114.4
|Toronto
|24
|2672
|111.3
|Cleveland
|27
|2984
|110.5
|New Orleans
|27
|2976
|110.2
|Indiana
|27
|2943
|109.0
|Brooklyn
|25
|2714
|108.6
|Philadelphia
|26
|2814
|108.2
|Denver
|26
|2790
|107.3
|Minnesota
|27
|2892
|107.1
|Phoenix
|28
|2998
|107.1
|Orlando
|28
|2995
|107.0
|Washington
|26
|2767
|106.4
|L.A. Lakers
|25
|2650
|106.0
|L.A. Clippers
|24
|2527
|105.3
|Charlotte
|25
|2616
|104.6
|New York
|26
|2704
|104.0
|Boston
|28
|2909
|103.9
|Milwaukee
|25
|2597
|103.9
|Atlanta
|26
|2692
|103.5
|Portland
|25
|2583
|103.3
|Detroit
|26
|2682
|103.2
|Utah
|27
|2783
|103.1
|Oklahoma City
|25
|2544
|101.8
|San Antonio
|27
|2741
|101.5
|Miami
|25
|2506
|100.2
|Dallas
|27
|2702
|100.1
|Memphis
|26
|2553
|98.2
|Chicago
|25
|2423
|96.9
|Sacramento
|26
|2498
|96.1
___
Team Defense
|
|G
|Pts
|Avg
|Boston
|28
|2714
|96.9
|San Antonio
|27
|2636
|97.6
|Oklahoma City
|25
|2474
|99.0
|Utah
|27
|2698
|99.9
|Portland
|25
|2530
|101.2
|Memphis
|26
|2641
|101.6
|Detroit
|26
|2658
|102.2
|Houston
|24
|2478
|103.2
|Dallas
|27
|2794
|103.5
|Toronto
|24
|2484
|103.5
|Miami
|25
|2590
|103.6
|New York
|26
|2698
|103.8
|Milwaukee
|25
|2595
|103.8
|Washington
|26
|2704
|104.0
|Sacramento
|26
|2742
|105.5
|Golden State
|27
|2864
|106.1
|Minnesota
|27
|2870
|106.3
|Chicago
|25
|2670
|106.8
|Charlotte
|25
|2671
|106.8
|Cleveland
|27
|2894
|107.2
|Indiana
|27
|2902
|107.5
|Denver
|26
|2799
|107.7
|L.A. Clippers
|24
|2589
|107.9
|L.A. Lakers
|25
|2718
|108.7
|Atlanta
|26
|2828
|108.8
|Philadelphia
|26
|2829
|108.8
|Orlando
|28
|3102
|110.8
|New Orleans
|27
|2996
|111.0
|Brooklyn
|25
|2778
|111.1
|Phoenix
|28
|3220
|115.0
