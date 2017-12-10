NBA Team Statistics

|Includes games of Saturday, December 9, 2017
Team Offense
|
|G
|Pts
|Avg
|Golden State
|27
|3165
|117.2
|Houston
|24
|2746
|114.4
|Toronto
|23
|2570
|111.7
|Cleveland
|27
|2984
|110.5
|New Orleans
|26
|2845
|109.4
|Brooklyn
|25
|2714
|108.6
|Indiana
|26
|2817
|108.3
|Philadelphia
|25
|2690
|107.6
|Minnesota
|26
|2795
|107.5
|Phoenix
|28
|2998
|107.1
|Orlando
|28
|2995
|107.0
|Denver
|25
|2674
|107.0
|Washington
|26
|2767
|106.4
|L.A. Lakers
|25
|2650
|106.0
|L.A. Clippers
|24
|2527
|105.3
|Charlotte
|25
|2616
|104.6
|Boston
|27
|2818
|104.4
|Detroit
|25
|2601
|104.0
|Milwaukee
|25
|2597
|103.9
|New York
|25
|2593
|103.7
|Atlanta
|25
|2585
|103.4
|Portland
|25
|2583
|103.3
|Utah
|27
|2783
|103.1
|Oklahoma City
|25
|2544
|101.8
|San Antonio
|27
|2741
|101.5
|Dallas
|26
|2610
|100.4
|Miami
|25
|2506
|100.2
|Memphis
|26
|2553
|98.2
|Chicago
|25
|2423
|96.9
|Sacramento
|25
|2411
|96.4
___
Team Defense
|
|G
|Pts
|Avg
|Boston
|27
|2633
|97.5
|San Antonio
|27
|2636
|97.6
|Oklahoma City
|25
|2474
|99.0
|Utah
|27
|2698
|99.9
|Portland
|25
|2530
|101.2
|Memphis
|26
|2641
|101.6
|Detroit
|25
|2567
|102.7
|Houston
|24
|2478
|103.2
|Miami
|25
|2590
|103.6
|New York
|25
|2591
|103.6
|Dallas
|26
|2697
|103.7
|Milwaukee
|25
|2595
|103.8
|Washington
|26
|2704
|104.0
|Toronto
|23
|2397
|104.2
|Sacramento
|25
|2640
|105.6
|Golden State
|27
|2864
|106.1
|Chicago
|25
|2670
|106.8
|Charlotte
|25
|2671
|106.8
|Minnesota
|26
|2778
|106.8
|Denver
|25
|2673
|106.9
|Indiana
|26
|2786
|107.2
|Cleveland
|27
|2894
|107.2
|L.A. Clippers
|24
|2589
|107.9
|Philadelphia
|25
|2698
|107.9
|Atlanta
|25
|2717
|108.7
|L.A. Lakers
|25
|2718
|108.7
|New Orleans
|26
|2872
|110.5
|Orlando
|28
|3102
|110.8
|Brooklyn
|25
|2778
|111.1
|Phoenix
|28
|3220
|115.0
