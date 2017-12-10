NBA Team Statistics

201.5
By The Associated Press December 10, 2017 1:15 am 12/10/2017 01:15am
Includes games of Saturday, December 9, 2017

Team Offense

G Pts Avg
Golden State 27 3165 117.2
Houston 24 2746 114.4
Toronto 23 2570 111.7
Cleveland 27 2984 110.5
New Orleans 26 2845 109.4
Brooklyn 25 2714 108.6
Indiana 26 2817 108.3
Philadelphia 25 2690 107.6
Minnesota 26 2795 107.5
Phoenix 28 2998 107.1
Orlando 28 2995 107.0
Denver 25 2674 107.0
Washington 26 2767 106.4
L.A. Lakers 25 2650 106.0
L.A. Clippers 24 2527 105.3
Charlotte 25 2616 104.6
Boston 27 2818 104.4
Detroit 25 2601 104.0
Milwaukee 25 2597 103.9
New York 25 2593 103.7
Atlanta 25 2585 103.4
Portland 25 2583 103.3
Utah 27 2783 103.1
Oklahoma City 25 2544 101.8
San Antonio 27 2741 101.5
Dallas 26 2610 100.4
Miami 25 2506 100.2
Memphis 26 2553 98.2
Chicago 25 2423 96.9
Sacramento 25 2411 96.4

___

Team Defense

G Pts Avg
Boston 27 2633 97.5
San Antonio 27 2636 97.6
Oklahoma City 25 2474 99.0
Utah 27 2698 99.9
Portland 25 2530 101.2
Memphis 26 2641 101.6
Detroit 25 2567 102.7
Houston 24 2478 103.2
Miami 25 2590 103.6
New York 25 2591 103.6
Dallas 26 2697 103.7
Milwaukee 25 2595 103.8
Washington 26 2704 104.0
Toronto 23 2397 104.2
Sacramento 25 2640 105.6
Golden State 27 2864 106.1
Chicago 25 2670 106.8
Charlotte 25 2671 106.8
Minnesota 26 2778 106.8
Denver 25 2673 106.9
Indiana 26 2786 107.2
Cleveland 27 2894 107.2
L.A. Clippers 24 2589 107.9
Philadelphia 25 2698 107.9
Atlanta 25 2717 108.7
L.A. Lakers 25 2718 108.7
New Orleans 26 2872 110.5
Orlando 28 3102 110.8
Brooklyn 25 2778 111.1
Phoenix 28 3220 115.0

