NBA G League

All Times EST Eastern Conference Atlantic Division W L PCT GB Long Island 13 7 .650 — Westchester 14 8 .636 — Maine 10 10 .500 3 Raptors 8 10 .444 4 Central Division W L PCT GB Wisconsin 12 7 .632 — Fort Wayne 11 8 .579 1 Grand Rapids 11 10 .524 2 Canton 8 10 .444 3½ Windy City 7 11 .389 4½ Southeast Division W L PCT GB Lakeland 13 5 .722 — Greensboro 7 12 .368 6½ Erie 7 12 .368 6½ Delaware 6 12 .333 7 Western Conference Midwest Division W L PCT GB Oklahoma City 10 10 .500 — Iowa 8 9 .471 ½ Sioux Falls 8 11 .421 1½ Memphis 7 12 .368 2½ Pacific Division W L PCT GB South Bay 13 6 .684 — Agua Caliente 12 8 .600 1½ Santa Cruz 11 9 .550 2½ Reno 7 10 .412 5 Northern Arizona 7 12 .368 6 Southwest Division W L PCT GB Rio Grande Valley 15 6 .714 — Austin 12 8 .600 2½ Texas 10 10 .500 4½ Salt Lake City 3 17 .150 11½

___

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

Memphis at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Wisconsin at Greensboro, 1 p.m.

Westchester at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Erie at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Reno at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

