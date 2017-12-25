NBA G League

201.5
By The Associated Press December 25, 2017 10:03 am 12/25/2017 10:03am
All Times EST
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L PCT GB
Long Island 13 7 .650
Westchester 14 8 .636
Maine 10 10 .500 3
Raptors 8 10 .444 4
Central Division
W L PCT GB
Wisconsin 12 7 .632
Fort Wayne 11 8 .579 1
Grand Rapids 11 10 .524 2
Canton 8 10 .444
Windy City 7 11 .389
Southeast Division
W L PCT GB
Lakeland 13 5 .722
Greensboro 7 12 .368
Erie 7 12 .368
Delaware 6 12 .333 7
Western Conference
Midwest Division
W L PCT GB
Oklahoma City 10 10 .500
Iowa 8 9 .471 ½
Sioux Falls 8 11 .421
Memphis 7 12 .368
Pacific Division
W L PCT GB
South Bay 13 6 .684
Agua Caliente 12 8 .600
Santa Cruz 11 9 .550
Reno 7 10 .412 5
Northern Arizona 7 12 .368 6
Southwest Division
W L PCT GB
Rio Grande Valley 15 6 .714
Austin 12 8 .600
Texas 10 10 .500
Salt Lake City 3 17 .150 11½

___

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

Memphis at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Wisconsin at Greensboro, 1 p.m.

Westchester at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Erie at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Reno at Agua Caliente, 10 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley at Santa Cruz, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

