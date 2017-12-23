NBA G League

|All Times EST
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Long Island
|13
|7
|.650
|—
|Westchester
|14
|8
|.636
|—
|Maine
|10
|10
|.500
|3
|Raptors
|8
|10
|.444
|4
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Wisconsin
|12
|7
|.632
|—
|Fort Wayne
|11
|8
|.579
|1
|Grand Rapids
|11
|10
|.524
|2
|Canton
|8
|10
|.444
|3½
|Windy City
|7
|11
|.389
|4½
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Lakeland
|13
|5
|.722
|—
|Greensboro
|7
|12
|.368
|6½
|Erie
|7
|12
|.368
|6½
|Delaware
|6
|12
|.333
|7
|Western Conference
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Oklahoma City
|10
|10
|.500
|—
|Iowa
|7
|9
|.438
|1
|Sioux Falls
|8
|11
|.421
|1½
|Memphis
|7
|12
|.368
|2½
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|South Bay
|13
|6
|.684
|—
|Agua Caliente
|12
|7
|.632
|1
|Santa Cruz
|11
|9
|.550
|2½
|Reno
|7
|10
|.412
|5
|Northern Arizona
|7
|12
|.368
|6
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|15
|6
|.714
|—
|Austin
|12
|8
|.600
|2½
|Texas
|10
|10
|.500
|4½
|Salt Lake City
|3
|17
|.150
|11½
___
South Bay 114, Canton 109
Grand Rapids 113, Maine 95
Greensboro 105, Windy City 101
Austin 121, Memphis 99
Oklahoma City 120, Northern Arizona 114
Reno 117, Santa Cruz 108
Raptors 98, Fort Wayne 94
Wisconsin 123, Westchester 117
Delaware 134, Erie 133 OT
Lakeland 106, Greensboro 102
Canton 104, Long Island 101
Agua Caliente at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Texas 122, Sioux Falls 119
Windy City 114, Maine 101
No games scheduled
