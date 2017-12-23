NBA G League

201.5
By The Associated Press December 23, 2017 9:20 pm 12/23/2017 09:20pm
All Times EST
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L PCT GB
Long Island 13 7 .650
Westchester 14 8 .636
Maine 10 9 .526
Raptors 8 10 .444 4
Central Division
W L PCT GB
Wisconsin 12 7 .632
Fort Wayne 11 8 .579 1
Grand Rapids 11 10 .524 2
Canton 8 10 .444
Windy City 6 11 .353 5
Southeast Division
W L PCT GB
Lakeland 13 5 .722
Erie 7 11 .389 6
Greensboro 7 12 .368
Delaware 5 12 .294
Western Conference
Midwest Division
W L PCT GB
Oklahoma City 10 10 .500
Sioux Falls 8 10 .444 1
Iowa 7 9 .438 1
Memphis 7 12 .368
Pacific Division
W L PCT GB
South Bay 13 6 .684
Agua Caliente 12 7 .632 1
Santa Cruz 11 9 .550
Reno 7 10 .412 5
Northern Arizona 7 12 .368 6
Southwest Division
W L PCT GB
Rio Grande Valley 15 6 .714
Austin 12 8 .600
Texas 9 10 .474 5
Salt Lake City 3 17 .150 11½

___

Friday’s Games

South Bay 114, Canton 109

Grand Rapids 113, Maine 95

Greensboro 105, Windy City 101

Austin 121, Memphis 99

Oklahoma City 120, Northern Arizona 114

Reno 117, Santa Cruz 108

Saturday’s Games

Raptors 98, Fort Wayne 94

Wisconsin 123, Westchester 117

Delaware at Erie, 7 p.m.

Lakeland 106, Greensboro 102

Canton 104, Long Island 101

Agua Caliente at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Texas at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Maine at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

