NBA G League

All Times EST Eastern Conference Atlantic Division W L PCT GB Long Island 13 6 .684 — Westchester 14 8 .636 ½ Maine 10 9 .526 3 Raptors 8 10 .444 4½ Central Division W L PCT GB Wisconsin 12 7 .632 — Fort Wayne 11 8 .579 1 Grand Rapids 11 10 .524 2 Canton 7 10 .412 4 Windy City 6 11 .353 5 Southeast Division W L PCT GB Lakeland 12 5 .706 — Greensboro 7 11 .389 5½ Erie 7 11 .389 5½ Delaware 5 12 .294 7 Western Conference Midwest Division W L PCT GB Oklahoma City 10 10 .500 — Sioux Falls 8 10 .444 1 Iowa 7 9 .438 1 Memphis 7 12 .368 2½ Pacific Division W L PCT GB South Bay 13 6 .684 — Agua Caliente 12 7 .632 1 Santa Cruz 11 9 .550 2½ Reno 7 10 .412 5 Northern Arizona 7 12 .368 6 Southwest Division W L PCT GB Rio Grande Valley 15 6 .714 — Austin 12 8 .600 2½ Texas 9 10 .474 5 Salt Lake City 3 17 .150 11½

___

Friday’s Games

South Bay 114, Canton 109

Grand Rapids 113, Maine 95

Greensboro 105, Windy City 101

Austin 121, Memphis 99

Oklahoma City 120, Northern Arizona 114

Reno 117, Santa Cruz 108

Saturday’s Games

Raptors 98, Fort Wayne 94

Wisconsin 123, Westchester 117

Delaware at Erie, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Canton at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Texas at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Maine at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.