NBA G League

By The Associated Press December 22, 2017 9:06 pm 12/22/2017 09:06pm
All Times EST
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L PCT GB
Long Island 13 6 .684
Westchester 14 7 .667
Maine 10 9 .526 3
Raptors 7 10 .412 5
Central Division
W L PCT GB
Fort Wayne 11 7 .611
Wisconsin 11 7 .611
Grand Rapids 11 10 .524
Canton 7 10 .412
Windy City 6 10 .375 4
Southeast Division
W L PCT GB
Lakeland 12 5 .706
Erie 7 11 .389
Greensboro 6 11 .353 6
Delaware 5 12 .294 7
Western Conference
Midwest Division
W L PCT GB
Oklahoma City 9 10 .474
Sioux Falls 8 10 .444 ½
Iowa 7 9 .438 ½
Memphis 7 11 .389
Pacific Division
W L PCT GB
South Bay 13 6 .684
Agua Caliente 12 7 .632 1
Santa Cruz 11 8 .579 2
Northern Arizona 7 11 .389
Reno 6 10 .375
Southwest Division
W L PCT GB
Rio Grande Valley 15 6 .714
Austin 11 8 .579 3
Texas 9 10 .474 5
Salt Lake City 3 17 .150 11½

___

Thursday’s Games

Erie 103, South Bay 100

Long Island 120, Fort Wayne 117

Lakeland 121, Westchester 101

Rio Grande Valley 137, Texas 129

Agua Caliente 94, Austin 92

Sioux Falls 127, Salt Lake City 109

Friday’s Games

South Bay 114, Canton 109

Grand Rapids 113, Maine 95

Windy City at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Austin at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Northern Arizona, 9 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Reno, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Raptors, 2 p.m.

Wisconsin at Westchester, 5 p.m.

Delaware at Erie, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Canton at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Texas at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Maine at Windy City, 8 p.m.

