NBA G League

All Times EST Eastern Conference Atlantic Division W L PCT GB Long Island 13 6 .684 — Westchester 14 7 .667 — Maine 10 9 .526 3 Raptors 7 10 .412 5 Central Division W L PCT GB Fort Wayne 11 7 .611 — Wisconsin 11 7 .611 — Grand Rapids 11 10 .524 1½ Canton 7 10 .412 3½ Windy City 6 10 .375 4 Southeast Division W L PCT GB Lakeland 12 5 .706 — Erie 7 11 .389 5½ Greensboro 6 11 .353 6 Delaware 5 12 .294 7 Western Conference Midwest Division W L PCT GB Oklahoma City 9 10 .474 — Sioux Falls 8 10 .444 ½ Iowa 7 9 .438 ½ Memphis 7 11 .389 1½ Pacific Division W L PCT GB South Bay 13 6 .684 — Agua Caliente 12 7 .632 1 Santa Cruz 11 8 .579 2 Northern Arizona 7 11 .389 5½ Reno 6 10 .375 5½ Southwest Division W L PCT GB Rio Grande Valley 15 6 .714 — Austin 11 8 .579 3 Texas 9 10 .474 5 Salt Lake City 3 17 .150 11½

___

Thursday’s Games

Erie 103, South Bay 100

Long Island 120, Fort Wayne 117

Lakeland 121, Westchester 101

Rio Grande Valley 137, Texas 129

Agua Caliente 94, Austin 92

Sioux Falls 127, Salt Lake City 109

Friday’s Games

South Bay 114, Canton 109

Grand Rapids 113, Maine 95

Windy City at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Austin at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Northern Arizona, 9 p.m.

Santa Cruz at Reno, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Raptors, 2 p.m.

Wisconsin at Westchester, 5 p.m.

Delaware at Erie, 7 p.m.

Lakeland at Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Canton at Long Island, 7 p.m.

Agua Caliente at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Texas at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.

Maine at Windy City, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.