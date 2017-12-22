NBA G League

|All Times EST
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Long Island
|13
|6
|.684
|—
|Westchester
|14
|7
|.667
|—
|Maine
|10
|9
|.526
|3
|Raptors
|7
|10
|.412
|5
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Fort Wayne
|11
|7
|.611
|—
|Wisconsin
|11
|7
|.611
|—
|Grand Rapids
|11
|10
|.524
|1½
|Canton
|7
|10
|.412
|3½
|Windy City
|6
|11
|.353
|4½
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Lakeland
|12
|5
|.706
|—
|Greensboro
|7
|11
|.389
|5½
|Erie
|7
|11
|.389
|5½
|Delaware
|5
|12
|.294
|7
|Western Conference
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Oklahoma City
|9
|10
|.474
|—
|Sioux Falls
|8
|10
|.444
|½
|Iowa
|7
|9
|.438
|½
|Memphis
|7
|11
|.389
|1½
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|South Bay
|13
|6
|.684
|—
|Agua Caliente
|12
|7
|.632
|1
|Santa Cruz
|11
|8
|.579
|2
|Northern Arizona
|7
|11
|.389
|5½
|Reno
|6
|10
|.375
|5½
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|15
|6
|.714
|—
|Austin
|11
|8
|.579
|3
|Texas
|9
|10
|.474
|5
|Salt Lake City
|3
|17
|.150
|11½
___
Erie 103, South Bay 100
Long Island 120, Fort Wayne 117
Lakeland 121, Westchester 101
Rio Grande Valley 137, Texas 129
Agua Caliente 94, Austin 92
Sioux Falls 127, Salt Lake City 109
South Bay 114, Canton 109
Grand Rapids 113, Maine 95
Greensboro 105, Windy City 101
Austin at Memphis, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Northern Arizona, 9 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Reno, 10 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Raptors, 2 p.m.
Wisconsin at Westchester, 5 p.m.
Delaware at Erie, 7 p.m.
Lakeland at Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Canton at Long Island, 7 p.m.
Agua Caliente at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Texas at Sioux Falls, 8 p.m.
Maine at Windy City, 8 p.m.
