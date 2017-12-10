NBA G League

|All Times EST
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Westchester
|11
|5
|.688
|—
|Long Island
|9
|5
|.643
|1
|Maine
|8
|7
|.533
|2½
|Raptors
|4
|9
|.308
|5½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Fort Wayne
|10
|4
|.714
|—
|Wisconsin
|9
|5
|.643
|1
|Grand Rapids
|7
|9
|.438
|4
|Canton
|5
|7
|.417
|4
|Windy City
|5
|7
|.417
|4
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Lakeland
|9
|5
|.643
|—
|Greensboro
|5
|10
|.333
|4½
|Erie
|5
|10
|.333
|4½
|Delaware
|3
|11
|.214
|6
|Western Conference
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Oklahoma City
|8
|7
|.533
|—
|Sioux Falls
|6
|7
|.462
|1
|Memphis
|6
|8
|.429
|1½
|Iowa
|4
|8
|.333
|2½
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|South Bay
|10
|3
|.769
|—
|Santa Cruz
|10
|6
|.625
|1½
|Agua Caliente
|8
|6
|.571
|2½
|Reno
|5
|8
|.385
|5
|Northern Arizona
|5
|9
|.357
|5½
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|13
|3
|.813
|—
|Austin
|9
|7
|.563
|4
|Texas
|7
|7
|.500
|5
|Salt Lake City
|3
|11
|.214
|9
___
Memphis 112, Greensboro 94
Lakeland 109, Fort Wayne 108 OT
Texas 127, Maine 105
Long Island 109, Wisconsin 105
Austin 111, Santa Cruz 104
Oklahoma City 127, Memphis 123
Westchester 123, Northern Arizona 103
Reno 133, South Bay 100
Texas at Long Island, 7 p.m.
South Bay at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
