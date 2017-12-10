NBA G League

All Times EST Eastern Conference Atlantic Division W L PCT GB Westchester 11 5 .688 — Long Island 9 5 .643 1 Maine 8 7 .533 2½ Raptors 4 9 .308 5½ Central Division W L PCT GB Fort Wayne 10 4 .714 — Wisconsin 9 5 .643 1 Grand Rapids 7 9 .438 4 Canton 5 7 .417 4 Windy City 5 7 .417 4 Southeast Division W L PCT GB Lakeland 9 5 .643 — Greensboro 5 10 .333 4½ Erie 5 10 .333 4½ Delaware 3 11 .214 6 Western Conference Midwest Division W L PCT GB Oklahoma City 8 7 .533 — Sioux Falls 6 7 .462 1 Memphis 6 8 .429 1½ Iowa 4 8 .333 2½ Pacific Division W L PCT GB South Bay 10 2 .833 — Santa Cruz 10 6 .625 2 Agua Caliente 8 6 .571 3 Northern Arizona 5 9 .357 6 Reno 4 8 .333 6 Southwest Division W L PCT GB Rio Grande Valley 13 3 .813 — Austin 9 7 .563 4 Texas 7 7 .500 5 Salt Lake City 3 11 .214 9

___

Saturday’s Games

Memphis 112, Greensboro 94

Lakeland 109, Fort Wayne 108 OT

Texas 127, Maine 105

Long Island 109, Wisconsin 105

Sunday’s Games

Austin 111, Santa Cruz 104

Oklahoma City 127, Memphis 123

Westchester 123, Northern Arizona 103

South Bay at Reno, 9 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Texas at Long Island, 7 p.m.

South Bay at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.