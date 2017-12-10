201.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » NBA G League

NBA G League

By The Associated Press December 10, 2017 5:06 pm 12/10/2017 05:06pm
Share
All Times EST
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L PCT GB
Westchester 10 5 .667
Long Island 9 5 .643 ½
Maine 8 7 .533 2
Raptors 4 9 .308 5
Central Division
W L PCT GB
Fort Wayne 10 4 .714
Wisconsin 9 5 .643 1
Grand Rapids 7 9 .438 4
Canton 5 7 .417 4
Windy City 5 7 .417 4
Southeast Division
W L PCT GB
Lakeland 9 5 .643
Greensboro 5 10 .333
Erie 5 10 .333
Delaware 3 11 .214 6
Western Conference
Midwest Division
W L PCT GB
Oklahoma City 7 7 .500
Sioux Falls 6 7 .462 ½
Memphis 6 7 .462 ½
Iowa 4 8 .333 2
Pacific Division
W L PCT GB
South Bay 10 2 .833
Santa Cruz 10 6 .625 2
Agua Caliente 8 6 .571 3
Northern Arizona 5 8 .385
Reno 4 8 .333 6
Southwest Division
W L PCT GB
Rio Grande Valley 13 3 .813
Austin 9 7 .563 4
Texas 7 7 .500 5
Salt Lake City 3 11 .214 9

___

Saturday’s Games

Memphis 112, Greensboro 94

Lakeland 109, Fort Wayne 108 OT

Texas 127, Maine 105

Long Island 109, Wisconsin 105

Sunday’s Games

Austin 111, Santa Cruz 104

Oklahoma City at Memphis, 5 p.m.

Westchester at Northern Arizona, 5 p.m.

South Bay at Reno, 9 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Texas at Long Island, 7 p.m.

South Bay at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Sports
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest