NBA G League

201.5
By The Associated Press December 10, 2017 10:03 am 12/10/2017 10:03am
All Times EST
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L PCT GB
Westchester 10 5 .667
Long Island 9 5 .643 ½
Maine 8 7 .533 2
Raptors 4 9 .308 5
Central Division
W L PCT GB
Fort Wayne 10 4 .714
Wisconsin 9 5 .643 1
Grand Rapids 7 9 .438 4
Canton 5 7 .417 4
Windy City 5 7 .417 4
Southeast Division
W L PCT GB
Lakeland 9 5 .643
Greensboro 5 10 .333
Erie 5 10 .333
Delaware 3 11 .214 6
Western Conference
Midwest Division
W L PCT GB
Oklahoma City 7 7 .500
Sioux Falls 6 7 .462 ½
Memphis 6 7 .462 ½
Iowa 4 8 .333 2
Pacific Division
W L PCT GB
South Bay 10 2 .833
Santa Cruz 10 5 .667
Agua Caliente 8 6 .571 3
Northern Arizona 5 8 .385
Reno 4 8 .333 6
Southwest Division
W L PCT GB
Rio Grande Valley 13 3 .813
Austin 8 7 .533
Texas 7 7 .500 5
Salt Lake City 3 11 .214 9

___

Saturday’s Games

Memphis 112, Greensboro 94

Lakeland 109, Fort Wayne 108 OT

Texas 127, Maine 105

Long Island 109, Wisconsin 105

Sunday’s Games

Santa Cruz at Austin, 3 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Memphis, 5 p.m.

Westchester at Northern Arizona, 5 p.m.

South Bay at Reno, 9 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Texas at Long Island, 7 p.m.

South Bay at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

