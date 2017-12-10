NBA G League

|All Times EST
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Westchester
|10
|5
|.667
|—
|Long Island
|9
|5
|.643
|½
|Maine
|8
|7
|.533
|2
|Raptors
|4
|9
|.308
|5
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Fort Wayne
|10
|4
|.714
|—
|Wisconsin
|9
|5
|.643
|1
|Grand Rapids
|7
|9
|.438
|4
|Canton
|5
|7
|.417
|4
|Windy City
|5
|7
|.417
|4
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Lakeland
|9
|5
|.643
|—
|Greensboro
|5
|10
|.333
|4½
|Erie
|5
|10
|.333
|4½
|Delaware
|3
|11
|.214
|6
|Western Conference
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Oklahoma City
|7
|7
|.500
|—
|Sioux Falls
|6
|7
|.462
|½
|Memphis
|6
|7
|.462
|½
|Iowa
|4
|8
|.333
|2
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|South Bay
|10
|2
|.833
|—
|Santa Cruz
|10
|5
|.667
|1½
|Agua Caliente
|8
|6
|.571
|3
|Northern Arizona
|5
|8
|.385
|5½
|Reno
|4
|8
|.333
|6
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|13
|3
|.813
|—
|Austin
|8
|7
|.533
|4½
|Texas
|7
|7
|.500
|5
|Salt Lake City
|3
|11
|.214
|9
Memphis 112, Greensboro 94
Lakeland 109, Fort Wayne 108 OT
Texas 127, Maine 105
Long Island 109, Wisconsin 105
Santa Cruz at Austin, 3 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Memphis, 5 p.m.
Westchester at Northern Arizona, 5 p.m.
South Bay at Reno, 9 p.m.
Texas at Long Island, 7 p.m.
South Bay at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
