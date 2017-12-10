NBA G League

All Times EST Eastern Conference Atlantic Division W L PCT GB Westchester 10 5 .667 — Long Island 9 5 .643 ½ Maine 8 7 .533 2 Raptors 4 9 .308 5 Central Division W L PCT GB Fort Wayne 10 4 .714 — Wisconsin 9 5 .643 1 Grand Rapids 7 9 .438 4 Canton 5 7 .417 4 Windy City 5 7 .417 4 Southeast Division W L PCT GB Lakeland 9 5 .643 — Greensboro 5 10 .333 4½ Erie 5 10 .333 4½ Delaware 3 11 .214 6 Western Conference Midwest Division W L PCT GB Oklahoma City 7 7 .500 — Sioux Falls 6 7 .462 ½ Memphis 6 7 .462 ½ Iowa 4 8 .333 2 Pacific Division W L PCT GB South Bay 10 2 .833 — Santa Cruz 10 5 .667 1½ Agua Caliente 8 6 .571 3 Northern Arizona 5 8 .385 5½ Reno 4 8 .333 6 Southwest Division W L PCT GB Rio Grande Valley 13 3 .813 — Austin 8 7 .533 4½ Texas 7 7 .500 5 Salt Lake City 3 11 .214 9

___

Saturday’s Games

Memphis 112, Greensboro 94

Lakeland 109, Fort Wayne 108 OT

Texas 127, Maine 105

Long Island 109, Wisconsin 105

Sunday’s Games

Santa Cruz at Austin, 3 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Memphis, 5 p.m.

Westchester at Northern Arizona, 5 p.m.

South Bay at Reno, 9 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Texas at Long Island, 7 p.m.

South Bay at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.