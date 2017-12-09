NBA G League

201.5
By The Associated Press December 9, 2017 12:13 am 12/09/2017 12:13am
All Times EST
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
W L PCT GB
Westchester 10 5 .667
Long Island 8 5 .615 1
Maine 8 6 .571
Raptors 4 9 .308 5
Central Division
W L PCT GB
Fort Wayne 10 3 .769
Wisconsin 9 4 .692 1
Grand Rapids 7 9 .438
Canton 5 7 .417
Windy City 5 7 .417
Southeast Division
W L PCT GB
Lakeland 8 5 .615
Greensboro 5 9 .357
Erie 5 10 .333 4
Delaware 3 11 .214
Western Conference
Midwest Division
W L PCT GB
Oklahoma City 7 7 .500
Sioux Falls 6 6 .500
Memphis 5 7 .417 1
Iowa 4 8 .333 2
Pacific Division
W L PCT GB
South Bay 9 2 .818
Santa Cruz 10 5 .667 1
Agua Caliente 8 6 .571
Northern Arizona 5 8 .385 5
Reno 4 8 .333
Southwest Division
W L PCT GB
Rio Grande Valley 13 3 .813
Austin 8 7 .533
Texas 6 7 .462
Salt Lake City 3 11 .214 9

___

Friday’s Games

Canton 120, Delaware 113

Grand Rapids 101, Raptors 87

Greensboro 132, Reno 126

Lakeland 106, Fort Wayne 101

Maine 113, Erie 93

Westchester 116, Texas 112

Iowa 104, Salt Lake City 98

Rio Grande Valley 122, Windy City 112

Wisconsin 113, Oklahoma City 111

Agua Caliente 125, Northern Arizona 113

Sioux Falls at South Bay, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Greensboro at Memphis, 4 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Lakeland, 7 p.m.

Texas at Maine, 7 p.m.

Long Island at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Santa Cruz at Austin, 3 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Memphis, 5 p.m.

Westchester at Northern Arizona, 5 p.m.

South Bay at Reno, 9 p.m.

