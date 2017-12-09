NBA G League

|All Times EST
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Westchester
|10
|5
|.667
|—
|Long Island
|8
|5
|.615
|1
|Maine
|8
|6
|.571
|1½
|Raptors
|4
|9
|.308
|5
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Fort Wayne
|10
|3
|.769
|—
|Wisconsin
|9
|4
|.692
|1
|Grand Rapids
|7
|9
|.438
|4½
|Canton
|5
|7
|.417
|4½
|Windy City
|5
|7
|.417
|4½
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Lakeland
|8
|5
|.615
|—
|Greensboro
|5
|9
|.357
|3½
|Erie
|5
|10
|.333
|4
|Delaware
|3
|11
|.214
|5½
|Western Conference
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Oklahoma City
|7
|7
|.500
|—
|Sioux Falls
|6
|6
|.500
|—
|Memphis
|5
|7
|.417
|1
|Iowa
|4
|8
|.333
|2
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|South Bay
|9
|2
|.818
|—
|Santa Cruz
|10
|5
|.667
|1
|Agua Caliente
|8
|6
|.571
|2½
|Northern Arizona
|5
|8
|.385
|5
|Reno
|4
|8
|.333
|5½
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|GB
|Rio Grande Valley
|13
|3
|.813
|—
|Austin
|8
|7
|.533
|4½
|Texas
|6
|7
|.462
|5½
|Salt Lake City
|3
|11
|.214
|9
Canton 120, Delaware 113
Grand Rapids 101, Raptors 87
Greensboro 132, Reno 126
Lakeland 106, Fort Wayne 101
Maine 113, Erie 93
Westchester 116, Texas 112
Iowa 104, Salt Lake City 98
Rio Grande Valley 122, Windy City 112
Wisconsin 113, Oklahoma City 111
Agua Caliente 125, Northern Arizona 113
Sioux Falls at South Bay, 10 p.m.
Greensboro at Memphis, 4 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Lakeland, 7 p.m.
Texas at Maine, 7 p.m.
Long Island at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Santa Cruz at Austin, 3 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Memphis, 5 p.m.
Westchester at Northern Arizona, 5 p.m.
South Bay at Reno, 9 p.m.
