201.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » National Hockey League

National Hockey League

By The Associated Press December 25, 2017 10:15 am 12/25/2017 10:15am
Share
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Tampa Bay 35 26 7 2 54 133 87
Toronto 37 22 14 1 45 122 104
Boston 34 19 10 5 43 101 89
Montreal 36 16 16 4 36 98 114
Florida 36 15 16 5 35 103 119
Detroit 35 13 15 7 33 96 113
Ottawa 34 11 15 8 30 92 114
Buffalo 36 9 20 7 25 78 120
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
New Jersey 35 21 9 5 47 113 103
Columbus 37 22 13 2 46 105 99
Washington 37 22 13 2 46 114 107
N.Y. Rangers 36 19 13 4 42 117 104
N.Y. Islanders 36 19 13 4 42 130 127
Carolina 35 16 12 7 39 99 109
Pittsburgh 37 18 16 3 39 104 118
Philadelphia 36 15 13 8 38 99 103
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 38 23 13 2 48 113 94
Nashville 35 21 9 5 47 116 99
Winnipeg 37 20 11 6 46 121 105
Dallas 37 20 14 3 43 110 106
Chicago 35 17 13 5 39 103 94
Minnesota 36 18 15 3 39 102 106
Colorado 35 17 15 3 37 112 113
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 34 23 9 2 48 119 100
Los Angeles 37 22 11 4 48 109 85
San Jose 34 19 11 4 42 95 84
Anaheim 37 16 13 8 40 101 108
Calgary 36 18 15 3 39 101 106
Edmonton 36 17 17 2 36 108 113
Vancouver 37 15 17 5 35 98 121
Arizona 38 8 25 5 21 85 133

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games No games scheduled

Monday’s Games No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Boston, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Detroit at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Sports
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest