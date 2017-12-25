National Hockey League

All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 35 26 7 2 54 133 87 15-2-1 11-5-1 6-2-0 Toronto 37 22 14 1 45 122 104 11-5-0 11-9-1 5-2-1 Boston 34 19 10 5 43 101 89 12-5-3 7-5-2 4-1-2 Montreal 36 16 16 4 36 98 114 9-7-3 7-9-1 8-2-1 Florida 36 15 16 5 35 103 119 8-6-3 7-10-2 5-3-1 Detroit 35 13 15 7 33 96 113 6-6-6 7-9-1 4-8-2 Ottawa 34 11 15 8 30 92 114 6-6-5 5-9-3 3-4-2 Buffalo 36 9 20 7 25 78 120 5-10-2 4-10-5 3-5-2 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div New Jersey 35 21 9 5 47 113 103 11-5-2 10-4-3 3-3-0 Columbus 37 22 13 2 46 105 99 14-6-0 8-7-2 8-5-1 Washington 37 22 13 2 46 114 107 14-5-0 8-8-2 5-3-0 N.Y. Islanders 36 19 13 4 42 130 127 11-3-3 8-10-1 5-4-1 N.Y. Rangers 36 19 13 4 42 117 104 14-6-3 5-7-1 5-4-3 Carolina 35 16 12 7 39 99 109 8-4-3 8-8-4 3-3-2 Pittsburgh 37 18 16 3 39 104 118 11-6-1 7-10-2 5-2-0 Philadelphia 36 15 13 8 38 99 103 8-7-4 7-6-4 1-0-4 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div St. Louis 38 23 13 2 48 113 94 12-7-0 11-6-2 6-2-1 Nashville 35 21 9 5 47 116 99 11-4-2 10-5-3 8-2-2 Winnipeg 37 20 11 6 46 121 105 12-3-1 8-8-5 7-3-1 Dallas 37 20 14 3 43 110 106 12-4-1 8-10-2 6-8-0 Chicago 35 17 13 5 39 103 94 10-5-2 7-8-3 4-6-2 Minnesota 36 18 15 3 39 102 106 10-4-2 8-11-1 4-6-0 Colorado 35 17 15 3 37 112 113 10-6-1 7-9-2 4-5-1 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 34 23 9 2 48 119 100 15-2-1 8-7-1 9-1-0 Los Angeles 37 22 11 4 48 109 85 11-5-2 11-6-2 3-4-2 San Jose 34 19 11 4 42 95 84 11-6-2 8-5-2 7-2-3 Anaheim 37 16 13 8 40 101 108 8-7-3 8-6-5 3-2-4 Calgary 36 18 15 3 39 101 106 9-11-0 9-4-3 6-4-0 Edmonton 36 17 17 2 36 108 113 8-10-0 9-7-2 5-1-0 Vancouver 37 15 17 5 35 98 121 6-10-3 9-7-2 4-6-1 Arizona 38 8 25 5 21 85 133 4-12-1 4-13-4 1-5-3

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games No games scheduled

Monday’s Games No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Boston, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Detroit at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Boston at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

