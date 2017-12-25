National Hockey League

|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Tampa Bay
|35
|26
|7
|2
|54
|133
|87
|15-2-1
|11-5-1
|6-2-0
|Toronto
|37
|22
|14
|1
|45
|122
|104
|11-5-0
|11-9-1
|5-2-1
|Boston
|34
|19
|10
|5
|43
|101
|89
|12-5-3
|7-5-2
|4-1-2
|Montreal
|36
|16
|16
|4
|36
|98
|114
|9-7-3
|7-9-1
|8-2-1
|Florida
|36
|15
|16
|5
|35
|103
|119
|8-6-3
|7-10-2
|5-3-1
|Detroit
|35
|13
|15
|7
|33
|96
|113
|6-6-6
|7-9-1
|4-8-2
|Ottawa
|34
|11
|15
|8
|30
|92
|114
|6-6-5
|5-9-3
|3-4-2
|Buffalo
|36
|9
|20
|7
|25
|78
|120
|5-10-2
|4-10-5
|3-5-2
|Metropolitan Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|New Jersey
|35
|21
|9
|5
|47
|113
|103
|11-5-2
|10-4-3
|3-3-0
|Columbus
|37
|22
|13
|2
|46
|105
|99
|14-6-0
|8-7-2
|8-5-1
|Washington
|37
|22
|13
|2
|46
|114
|107
|14-5-0
|8-8-2
|5-3-0
|N.Y. Islanders
|36
|19
|13
|4
|42
|130
|127
|11-3-3
|8-10-1
|5-4-1
|N.Y. Rangers
|36
|19
|13
|4
|42
|117
|104
|14-6-3
|5-7-1
|5-4-3
|Carolina
|35
|16
|12
|7
|39
|99
|109
|8-4-3
|8-8-4
|3-3-2
|Pittsburgh
|37
|18
|16
|3
|39
|104
|118
|11-6-1
|7-10-2
|5-2-0
|Philadelphia
|36
|15
|13
|8
|38
|99
|103
|8-7-4
|7-6-4
|1-0-4
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|St. Louis
|38
|23
|13
|2
|48
|113
|94
|12-7-0
|11-6-2
|6-2-1
|Nashville
|35
|21
|9
|5
|47
|116
|99
|11-4-2
|10-5-3
|8-2-2
|Winnipeg
|37
|20
|11
|6
|46
|121
|105
|12-3-1
|8-8-5
|7-3-1
|Dallas
|37
|20
|14
|3
|43
|110
|106
|12-4-1
|8-10-2
|6-8-0
|Chicago
|35
|17
|13
|5
|39
|103
|94
|10-5-2
|7-8-3
|4-6-2
|Minnesota
|36
|18
|15
|3
|39
|102
|106
|10-4-2
|8-11-1
|4-6-0
|Colorado
|35
|17
|15
|3
|37
|112
|113
|10-6-1
|7-9-2
|4-5-1
|Pacific Division
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Vegas
|34
|23
|9
|2
|48
|119
|100
|15-2-1
|8-7-1
|9-1-0
|Los Angeles
|37
|22
|11
|4
|48
|109
|85
|11-5-2
|11-6-2
|3-4-2
|San Jose
|34
|19
|11
|4
|42
|95
|84
|11-6-2
|8-5-2
|7-2-3
|Anaheim
|37
|16
|13
|8
|40
|101
|108
|8-7-3
|8-6-5
|3-2-4
|Calgary
|36
|18
|15
|3
|39
|101
|106
|9-11-0
|9-4-3
|6-4-0
|Edmonton
|36
|17
|17
|2
|36
|108
|113
|8-10-0
|9-7-2
|5-1-0
|Vancouver
|37
|15
|17
|5
|35
|98
|121
|6-10-3
|9-7-2
|4-6-1
|Arizona
|38
|8
|25
|5
|21
|85
|133
|4-12-1
|4-13-4
|1-5-3
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games No games scheduled
Monday’s Games No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games No games scheduled
Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Boston, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Detroit at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Vegas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Montreal at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Vegas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Chicago at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Calgary at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
