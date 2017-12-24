National Hockey League

All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 35 26 7 2 54 133 87 New Jersey 35 21 9 5 47 113 103 Washington 37 22 13 2 46 114 107 Columbus 37 22 13 2 46 105 99 Toronto 37 22 14 1 45 122 104 Boston 34 19 10 5 43 101 89 N.Y. Rangers 36 19 13 4 42 117 104 N.Y. Islanders 36 19 13 4 42 130 127 Carolina 35 16 12 7 39 99 109 Pittsburgh 37 18 16 3 39 104 118 Philadelphia 36 15 13 8 38 99 103 Montreal 36 16 16 4 36 98 114 Florida 36 15 16 5 35 103 119 Detroit 35 13 15 7 33 96 113 Ottawa 34 11 15 8 30 92 114 Buffalo 36 9 20 7 25 78 120 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 34 23 9 2 48 119 100 Los Angeles 37 22 11 4 48 109 85 St. Louis 38 23 13 2 48 113 94 Nashville 35 21 9 5 47 116 99 Winnipeg 37 20 11 6 46 121 105 Dallas 37 20 14 3 43 110 106 San Jose 34 19 11 4 42 95 84 Anaheim 37 16 13 8 40 101 108 Chicago 35 17 13 5 39 103 94 Calgary 36 18 15 3 39 101 106 Minnesota 36 18 15 3 39 102 106 Colorado 35 17 15 3 37 112 113 Edmonton 36 17 17 2 36 108 113 Vancouver 37 15 17 5 35 98 121 Arizona 38 8 25 5 21 85 133

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Buffalo 4, Philadelphia 2

Florida 4, Minnesota 2

Montreal 3, Calgary 2

Arizona 3, Washington 2, OT

Saturday’s Games

Boston 3, Detroit 1

N.Y. Islanders 5, Winnipeg 2

Edmonton 4, Montreal 1

Anaheim 4, Pittsburgh 0

New Jersey 4, Chicago 1

Tampa Bay 3, Minnesota 0

Florida 1, Ottawa 0

Carolina 4, Buffalo 2

Columbus 2, Philadelphia 1, SO

Toronto 3, N.Y. Rangers 2

Colorado 6, Arizona 2

Dallas 4, Nashville 3, SO

Vegas 3, Washington 0

San Jose 2, Los Angeles 0

St. Louis 3, Vancouver 1

Sunday’s Games No games scheduled

Monday’s Games No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games No games scheduled

