National Hockey League

All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 34 25 7 2 52 130 87 14-2-1 11-5-1 6-2-0 Toronto 36 21 14 1 43 119 102 11-5-0 10-9-1 5-2-1 Boston 33 18 10 5 41 98 88 11-5-3 7-5-2 3-1-2 Montreal 35 16 15 4 36 97 110 9-7-3 7-8-1 8-2-1 Detroit 34 13 14 7 33 95 110 6-6-6 7-8-1 4-7-2 Florida 35 14 16 5 33 102 119 7-6-3 7-10-2 4-3-1 Ottawa 33 11 14 8 30 92 113 6-6-5 5-8-3 3-3-2 Buffalo 35 9 19 7 25 76 116 5-10-2 4-9-5 3-5-2 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Washington 36 22 12 2 46 114 104 14-5-0 8-7-2 5-3-0 New Jersey 34 20 9 5 45 109 102 10-5-2 10-4-3 3-3-0 Columbus 36 21 13 2 44 103 98 13-6-0 8-7-2 7-5-1 N.Y. Rangers 35 19 12 4 42 115 101 14-5-3 5-7-1 5-4-3 N.Y. Islanders 35 18 13 4 40 125 125 10-3-3 8-10-1 5-4-1 Pittsburgh 36 18 15 3 39 104 114 11-5-1 7-10-2 5-2-0 Carolina 34 15 12 7 37 95 107 7-4-3 8-8-4 3-3-2 Philadelphia 35 15 13 7 37 98 101 8-7-4 7-6-3 1-0-3 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Nashville 34 21 9 4 46 113 95 11-4-2 10-5-2 8-2-1 Winnipeg 36 20 10 6 46 119 100 12-3-1 8-7-5 7-3-1 St. Louis 37 22 13 2 46 110 93 12-7-0 10-6-2 6-2-1 Dallas 36 19 14 3 41 106 103 11-4-1 8-10-2 5-8-0 Chicago 34 17 12 5 39 102 90 10-5-2 7-7-3 4-6-2 Minnesota 35 18 14 3 39 102 103 10-4-2 8-10-1 4-6-0 Colorado 34 16 15 3 35 106 111 10-6-1 6-9-2 4-5-1 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Los Angeles 36 22 10 4 48 109 83 11-5-2 11-5-2 3-3-2 Vegas 33 22 9 2 46 116 100 14-2-1 8-7-1 9-1-0 San Jose 33 18 11 4 40 93 84 10-6-2 8-5-2 6-2-3 Calgary 36 18 15 3 39 101 106 9-11-0 9-4-3 6-4-0 Anaheim 36 15 13 8 38 97 108 8-7-3 7-6-5 3-2-4 Vancouver 36 15 16 5 35 97 118 6-9-3 9-7-2 4-6-1 Edmonton 35 16 17 2 34 104 112 7-10-0 9-7-2 5-1-0 Arizona 37 8 24 5 21 83 127 4-11-1 4-13-4 1-5-3

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Buffalo 4, Philadelphia 2

Florida 4, Minnesota 2

Montreal 3, Calgary 2

Arizona 3, Washington 2, OT

Saturday’s Games

Detroit at Boston, 1 p.m.

Winnipeg at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.

Montreal at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Chicago at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Florida, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Washington at Vegas, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games No games scheduled

Monday’s Games No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games No games scheduled

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.