National Hockey League

|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|34
|25
|7
|2
|52
|130
|87
|Washington
|36
|22
|12
|2
|46
|114
|104
|New Jersey
|34
|20
|9
|5
|45
|109
|102
|Columbus
|36
|21
|13
|2
|44
|103
|98
|Toronto
|36
|21
|14
|1
|43
|119
|102
|N.Y. Rangers
|35
|19
|12
|4
|42
|115
|101
|Boston
|33
|18
|10
|5
|41
|98
|88
|N.Y. Islanders
|35
|18
|13
|4
|40
|125
|125
|Pittsburgh
|36
|18
|15
|3
|39
|104
|114
|Carolina
|34
|15
|12
|7
|37
|95
|107
|Philadelphia
|35
|15
|13
|7
|37
|98
|101
|Montreal
|34
|15
|15
|4
|34
|94
|108
|Detroit
|34
|13
|14
|7
|33
|95
|110
|Florida
|35
|14
|16
|5
|33
|102
|119
|Ottawa
|33
|11
|14
|8
|30
|92
|113
|Buffalo
|35
|9
|19
|7
|25
|76
|116
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Los Angeles
|36
|22
|10
|4
|48
|109
|83
|Vegas
|33
|22
|9
|2
|46
|116
|100
|Nashville
|34
|21
|9
|4
|46
|113
|95
|Winnipeg
|36
|20
|10
|6
|46
|119
|100
|St. Louis
|37
|22
|13
|2
|46
|110
|93
|Dallas
|36
|19
|14
|3
|41
|106
|103
|San Jose
|33
|18
|11
|4
|40
|93
|84
|Chicago
|34
|17
|12
|5
|39
|102
|90
|Minnesota
|35
|18
|14
|3
|39
|102
|103
|Calgary
|35
|18
|14
|3
|39
|99
|103
|Anaheim
|36
|15
|13
|8
|38
|97
|108
|Colorado
|34
|16
|15
|3
|35
|106
|111
|Vancouver
|36
|15
|16
|5
|35
|97
|118
|Edmonton
|35
|16
|17
|2
|34
|104
|112
|Arizona
|37
|8
|24
|5
|21
|83
|127
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Pittsburgh 3, Columbus 2, SO
New Jersey 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, SO
Anaheim 5, N.Y. Islanders 4, OT
Boston 2, Winnipeg 1, SO
Tampa Bay 4, Ottawa 3, SO
Carolina 4, Nashville 1
Dallas 4, Chicago 0
Edmonton 3, St. Louis 2
Los Angeles 2, Colorado 1, OT
San Jose 5, Vancouver 4, OT
Buffalo 4, Philadelphia 2
Florida 4, Minnesota 2
Arizona 3, Washington 2, OT
Montreal at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 1 p.m.
Winnipeg at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.
Montreal at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Chicago at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Florida, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Nashville at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Washington at Vegas, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at San Jose, 10 p.m.
St. Louis at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games No games scheduled
Monday’s Games No games scheduled
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.