National Hockey League

All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 34 25 7 2 52 130 87 New Jersey 34 20 9 5 45 109 102 Washington 35 22 12 1 45 112 101 Columbus 36 21 13 2 44 103 98 Toronto 36 21 14 1 43 119 102 N.Y. Rangers 35 19 12 4 42 115 101 Boston 33 18 10 5 41 98 88 N.Y. Islanders 35 18 13 4 40 125 125 Pittsburgh 36 18 15 3 39 104 114 Carolina 34 15 12 7 37 95 107 Philadelphia 35 15 13 7 37 98 101 Montreal 34 15 15 4 34 94 108 Detroit 34 13 14 7 33 95 110 Florida 34 13 16 5 31 98 117 Ottawa 33 11 14 8 30 92 113 Buffalo 35 9 19 7 25 76 116 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Los Angeles 36 22 10 4 48 109 83 Vegas 33 22 9 2 46 116 100 Nashville 34 21 9 4 46 113 95 Winnipeg 36 20 10 6 46 119 100 St. Louis 37 22 13 2 46 110 93 Dallas 36 19 14 3 41 106 103 San Jose 33 18 11 4 40 93 84 Minnesota 34 18 13 3 39 100 99 Chicago 34 17 12 5 39 102 90 Calgary 35 18 14 3 39 99 103 Anaheim 36 15 13 8 38 97 108 Colorado 34 16 15 3 35 106 111 Vancouver 36 15 16 5 35 97 118 Edmonton 35 16 17 2 34 104 112 Arizona 36 7 24 5 19 80 125

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh 3, Columbus 2, SO

New Jersey 4, N.Y. Rangers 3, SO

Anaheim 5, N.Y. Islanders 4, OT

Boston 2, Winnipeg 1, SO

Tampa Bay 4, Ottawa 3, SO

Carolina 4, Nashville 1

Dallas 4, Chicago 0

Edmonton 3, St. Louis 2

Los Angeles 2, Colorado 1, OT

San Jose 5, Vancouver 4, OT

Friday’s Games

Buffalo 4, Philadelphia 2

Minnesota at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Detroit at Boston, 1 p.m.

Winnipeg at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m.

Montreal at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Chicago at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Florida, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Washington at Vegas, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at San Jose, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games No games scheduled

Monday’s Games No games scheduled

