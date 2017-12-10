National Hockey League

All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 29 21 6 2 44 110 74 13-2-1 8-4-1 5-2-0 Toronto 31 20 10 1 41 106 88 10-5-0 10-5-1 5-1-1 Boston 27 14 9 4 32 78 75 9-4-2 5-5-2 1-1-2 Montreal 31 13 14 4 30 85 99 8-7-3 5-7-1 8-1-1 Detroit 29 11 13 5 27 80 97 5-6-4 6-7-1 3-7-0 Florida 29 11 14 4 26 88 104 6-6-3 5-8-1 3-3-1 Ottawa 28 9 12 7 25 77 98 4-5-5 5-7-2 2-2-1 Buffalo 29 7 17 5 19 62 99 3-9-1 4-8-4 2-4-2 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Columbus 30 19 10 1 39 86 73 11-5-0 8-5-1 6-4-0 Washington 30 18 11 1 37 94 88 12-5-0 6-6-1 5-2-0 New Jersey 29 16 9 4 36 89 91 6-5-2 10-4-2 2-3-0 N.Y. Islanders 29 16 10 3 35 105 99 8-1-2 8-9-1 4-3-1 Pittsburgh 31 16 12 3 35 93 102 10-4-1 6-8-2 4-2-0 N.Y. Rangers 29 16 11 2 34 98 87 12-5-2 4-6-0 5-4-2 Carolina 28 11 10 7 29 78 88 6-4-3 5-6-4 2-3-2 Philadelphia 29 11 11 7 29 83 86 4-6-4 7-5-3 1-0-3 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div St. Louis 30 20 8 2 42 101 76 10-5-0 10-3-2 5-1-1 Nashville 29 18 7 4 40 95 84 11-2-2 7-5-2 8-1-1 Winnipeg 30 17 8 5 39 102 86 10-2-1 7-6-4 5-1-1 Dallas 30 16 13 1 33 89 89 10-4-0 6-9-1 4-8-0 Minnesota 28 14 11 3 31 83 84 8-3-2 6-8-1 4-5-0 Chicago 29 13 11 5 31 87 81 7-5-2 6-6-3 2-5-2 Colorado 28 13 13 2 28 90 94 8-5-1 5-8-1 4-5-1 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Los Angeles 31 20 8 3 43 97 68 10-5-2 10-3-1 3-3-2 Vegas 29 19 9 1 39 103 91 11-2-0 8-7-1 9-1-0 San Jose 28 16 10 2 34 76 65 9-6-1 7-4-1 4-1-2 Calgary 30 16 12 2 34 88 94 8-8-0 8-4-2 5-3-0 Vancouver 30 14 12 4 32 81 85 5-6-3 9-6-1 3-5-0 Anaheim 30 12 11 7 31 80 89 7-7-3 5-4-4 3-2-4 Edmonton 30 12 16 2 26 86 99 5-9-0 7-7-2 4-1-0 Arizona 32 7 20 5 19 74 111 3-8-1 4-12-4 1-5-3

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis 6, Detroit 1

Edmonton 6, Montreal 2

Colorado 7, Florida 3

Tampa Bay 4, Winnipeg 3, OT

Columbus 1, Arizona 0

Boston 3, N.Y. Islanders 1

Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 3

N.Y. Rangers 5, New Jersey 2

Vegas 5, Dallas 3

San Jose 5, Ottawa 0

Calgary 4, Vancouver 2

Los Angeles 3, Carolina 2, OT

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 1, Edmonton 0

Arizona at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Florida at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Edmonton at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Washington, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Florida at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Carolina at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Dallas at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

