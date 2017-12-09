National Hockey League

All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 28 20 6 2 42 106 71 Toronto 29 18 10 1 37 101 85 Boston 26 13 9 4 30 75 74 Montreal 30 13 13 4 30 83 93 Detroit 29 11 13 5 27 80 97 Florida 28 11 13 4 26 85 97 Ottawa 27 9 11 7 25 77 93 Buffalo 29 7 17 5 19 62 99 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Columbus 29 18 10 1 37 85 73 Washington 30 18 11 1 37 94 88 New Jersey 28 16 8 4 36 87 86 N.Y. Islanders 28 16 9 3 35 104 96 Pittsburgh 30 16 11 3 35 90 98 N.Y. Rangers 28 15 11 2 32 93 85 Philadelphia 29 11 11 7 29 83 86 Carolina 27 11 10 6 28 76 85 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 30 20 8 2 42 101 76 Nashville 29 18 7 4 40 95 84 Winnipeg 29 17 8 4 38 99 82 Dallas 29 16 12 1 33 86 84 Minnesota 28 14 11 3 31 83 84 Chicago 29 13 11 5 31 87 81 Colorado 27 12 13 2 26 83 91 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Los Angeles 30 19 8 3 41 94 66 Vegas 28 18 9 1 37 98 88 San Jose 27 15 10 2 32 71 65 Calgary 29 15 12 2 32 84 92 Vancouver 29 14 11 4 32 79 81 Anaheim 30 12 11 7 31 80 89 Edmonton 28 11 15 2 24 80 96 Arizona 31 7 19 5 19 74 110

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Washington 4, N.Y. Rangers 2

Columbus 5, New Jersey 3

Vegas 4, Nashville 3, SO

Chicago 3, Buffalo 2, OT

Minnesota 3, Anaheim 2, OT

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis 6, Detroit 1

Edmonton at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Florida, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Carolina at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Arizona at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Florida at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Edmonton at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Washington, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Florida at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Carolina at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.