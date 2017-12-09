National Hockey League

All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 28 20 6 2 42 106 71 12-2-1 8-4-1 5-2-0 Toronto 29 18 10 1 37 101 85 9-5-0 9-5-1 5-1-1 Boston 26 13 9 4 30 75 74 8-4-2 5-5-2 1-1-2 Montreal 30 13 13 4 30 83 93 8-6-3 5-7-1 8-1-1 Detroit 29 11 13 5 27 80 97 5-6-4 6-7-1 3-7-0 Florida 28 11 13 4 26 85 97 6-5-3 5-8-1 3-3-1 Ottawa 27 9 11 7 25 77 93 4-5-5 5-6-2 2-2-1 Buffalo 29 7 17 5 19 62 99 3-9-1 4-8-4 2-4-2 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Columbus 29 18 10 1 37 85 73 10-5-0 8-5-1 6-4-0 Washington 30 18 11 1 37 94 88 12-5-0 6-6-1 5-2-0 New Jersey 28 16 8 4 36 87 86 6-5-2 10-3-2 2-2-0 N.Y. Islanders 28 16 9 3 35 104 96 8-1-2 8-8-1 4-3-1 Pittsburgh 30 16 11 3 35 90 98 10-3-1 6-8-2 4-2-0 N.Y. Rangers 28 15 11 2 32 93 85 11-5-2 4-6-0 4-4-2 Philadelphia 29 11 11 7 29 83 86 4-6-4 7-5-3 1-0-3 Carolina 27 11 10 6 28 76 85 6-4-3 5-6-3 2-3-2 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div St. Louis 30 20 8 2 42 101 76 10-5-0 10-3-2 5-1-1 Nashville 29 18 7 4 40 95 84 11-2-2 7-5-2 8-1-1 Winnipeg 29 17 8 4 38 99 82 10-2-1 7-6-3 5-1-1 Dallas 29 16 12 1 33 86 84 10-3-0 6-9-1 4-8-0 Minnesota 28 14 11 3 31 83 84 8-3-2 6-8-1 4-5-0 Chicago 29 13 11 5 31 87 81 7-5-2 6-6-3 2-5-2 Colorado 27 12 13 2 26 83 91 8-5-1 4-8-1 4-5-1 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Los Angeles 30 19 8 3 41 94 66 9-5-2 10-3-1 3-3-2 Vegas 28 18 9 1 37 98 88 11-2-0 7-7-1 9-1-0 San Jose 27 15 10 2 32 71 65 8-6-1 7-4-1 4-1-2 Calgary 29 15 12 2 32 84 92 7-8-0 8-4-2 4-3-0 Vancouver 29 14 11 4 32 79 81 5-6-3 9-5-1 3-4-0 Anaheim 30 12 11 7 31 80 89 7-7-3 5-4-4 3-2-4 Edmonton 28 11 15 2 24 80 96 5-9-0 6-6-2 4-1-0 Arizona 31 7 19 5 19 74 110 3-8-1 4-11-4 1-5-3

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Washington 4, N.Y. Rangers 2

Columbus 5, New Jersey 3

Vegas 4, Nashville 3, SO

Chicago 3, Buffalo 2, OT

Minnesota 3, Anaheim 2, OT

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis 6, Detroit 1

Edmonton at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Florida, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Carolina at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Arizona at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Florida at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Edmonton at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Washington, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Florida at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Carolina at Vegas, 10 p.m.

