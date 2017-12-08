National Hockey League

All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 28 20 6 2 42 106 71 Toronto 29 18 10 1 37 101 85 Columbus 29 18 10 1 37 85 73 Washington 30 18 11 1 37 94 88 New Jersey 28 16 8 4 36 87 86 N.Y. Islanders 28 16 9 3 35 104 96 Pittsburgh 30 16 11 3 35 90 98 N.Y. Rangers 28 15 11 2 32 93 85 Boston 26 13 9 4 30 75 74 Montreal 30 13 13 4 30 83 93 Philadelphia 29 11 11 7 29 83 86 Carolina 27 11 10 6 28 76 85 Detroit 28 11 12 5 27 79 91 Florida 28 11 13 4 26 85 97 Ottawa 27 9 11 7 25 77 93 Buffalo 29 7 17 5 19 62 99 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Los Angeles 30 19 8 3 41 94 66 St. Louis 29 19 8 2 40 95 75 Nashville 29 18 7 4 40 95 84 Winnipeg 29 17 8 4 38 99 82 Vegas 28 18 9 1 37 98 88 Dallas 29 16 12 1 33 86 84 San Jose 27 15 10 2 32 71 65 Calgary 29 15 12 2 32 84 92 Vancouver 29 14 11 4 32 79 81 Chicago 29 13 11 5 31 87 81 Anaheim 29 12 11 6 30 78 86 Minnesota 27 13 11 3 29 80 82 Colorado 27 12 13 2 26 83 91 Edmonton 28 11 15 2 24 80 96 Arizona 31 7 19 5 19 74 110

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, OT

Boston 6, Arizona 1

Tampa Bay 5, Colorado 2

Florida 6, Winnipeg 4

Calgary 3, Montreal 2, OT

St. Louis 3, Dallas 0

Philadelphia 4, Vancouver 1

Los Angeles 4, Ottawa 3, OT

San Jose 5, Carolina 4, OT

Friday’s Games

Washington 4, N.Y. Rangers 2

Columbus 5, New Jersey 3

Vegas 4, Nashville 3, SO

Chicago 3, Buffalo 2, OT

Minnesota at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

St. Louis at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Edmonton at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Florida, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Boston, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Carolina at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Arizona at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Florida at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

