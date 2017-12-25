201.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » National Football League

National Football League

By The Associated Press December 25, 2017 10:13 am 12/25/2017 10:13am
All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
y-New England 12 3 0 .800 432 290
Buffalo 8 7 0 .533 280 343
Miami 6 9 0 .400 265 371
N.Y. Jets 5 10 0 .333 292 356
South
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Jacksonville 10 5 0 .667 407 253
Tennessee 8 7 0 .533 319 346
Houston 4 10 0 .286 319 380
Indianapolis 3 12 0 .200 241 391
North
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Pittsburgh 11 3 0 .786 344 278
Baltimore 9 6 0 .600 368 272
Cincinnati 6 9 0 .400 259 322
Cleveland 0 15 0 .000 210 382
West
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Kansas City 9 6 0 .600 388 315
L.A. Chargers 8 7 0 .533 325 262
Oakland 6 8 0 .429 281 324
Denver 5 10 0 .333 265 355
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Philadelphia 12 2 0 .857 438 279
Dallas 8 7 0 .533 348 332
Washington 7 8 0 .467 332 370
N.Y. Giants 2 13 0 .133 228 378
South
W L T Pct PF PA
x-New Orleans 11 4 0 .733 424 295
x-Carolina 11 4 0 .733 353 305
Atlanta 9 6 0 .600 331 305
Tampa Bay 4 11 0 .267 304 358
North
W L T Pct PF PA
y-Minnesota 12 3 0 .800 359 242
Detroit 8 7 0 .533 375 365
Green Bay 7 8 0 .467 309 349
Chicago 5 10 0 .333 254 297
West
W L T Pct PF PA
y-L.A. Rams 11 4 0 .733 465 295
Seattle 9 6 0 .600 342 306
Arizona 7 8 0 .467 269 337
San Francisco 5 10 0 .333 297 370

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore 23, Indianapolis 16

Minnesota 16, Green Bay 0

Sunday’s Games

Chicago 20, Cleveland 3

New England 37, Buffalo 16

L.A. Chargers 14, N.Y. Jets 7

Washington 27, Denver 11

Carolina 22, Tampa Bay 19

Cincinnati 26, Detroit 17

Kansas City 29, Miami 13

L.A. Rams 27, Tennessee 23

New Orleans 23, Atlanta 13

Seattle 21, Dallas 12

Arizona 23, N.Y. Giants 0

San Francisco 44, Jacksonville 33

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Houston, 4:30 p.m.

Oakland at Philadelphia, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 31

N.Y. Jets at New England, 1 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 4:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 4:25 p.m.

Buffalo at Miami, 4:25 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Carolina at Atlanta, 4:25 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

