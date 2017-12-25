National Football League

|All Times EST
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-New England
|12
|3
|0
|.800
|432
|290
|Buffalo
|8
|7
|0
|.533
|280
|343
|Miami
|6
|9
|0
|.400
|265
|371
|N.Y. Jets
|5
|10
|0
|.333
|292
|356
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Jacksonville
|10
|5
|0
|.667
|407
|253
|Tennessee
|8
|7
|0
|.533
|319
|346
|Houston
|4
|10
|0
|.286
|319
|380
|Indianapolis
|3
|12
|0
|.200
|241
|391
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Pittsburgh
|11
|3
|0
|.786
|344
|278
|Baltimore
|9
|6
|0
|.600
|368
|272
|Cincinnati
|6
|9
|0
|.400
|259
|322
|Cleveland
|0
|15
|0
|.000
|210
|382
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Kansas City
|9
|6
|0
|.600
|388
|315
|L.A. Chargers
|8
|7
|0
|.533
|325
|262
|Oakland
|6
|8
|0
|.429
|281
|324
|Denver
|5
|10
|0
|.333
|265
|355
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Philadelphia
|12
|2
|0
|.857
|438
|279
|Dallas
|8
|7
|0
|.533
|348
|332
|Washington
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|332
|370
|N.Y. Giants
|2
|13
|0
|.133
|228
|378
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|x-New Orleans
|11
|4
|0
|.733
|424
|295
|x-Carolina
|11
|4
|0
|.733
|353
|305
|Atlanta
|9
|6
|0
|.600
|331
|305
|Tampa Bay
|4
|11
|0
|.267
|304
|358
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Minnesota
|12
|3
|0
|.800
|359
|242
|Detroit
|8
|7
|0
|.533
|375
|365
|Green Bay
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|309
|349
|Chicago
|5
|10
|0
|.333
|254
|297
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-L.A. Rams
|11
|4
|0
|.733
|465
|295
|Seattle
|9
|6
|0
|.600
|342
|306
|Arizona
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|269
|337
|San Francisco
|5
|10
|0
|.333
|297
|370
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
___
Baltimore 23, Indianapolis 16
Minnesota 16, Green Bay 0
Chicago 20, Cleveland 3
New England 37, Buffalo 16
L.A. Chargers 14, N.Y. Jets 7
Washington 27, Denver 11
Carolina 22, Tampa Bay 19
Cincinnati 26, Detroit 17
Kansas City 29, Miami 13
L.A. Rams 27, Tennessee 23
New Orleans 23, Atlanta 13
Seattle 21, Dallas 12
Arizona 23, N.Y. Giants 0
San Francisco 44, Jacksonville 33
Pittsburgh at Houston, 4:30 p.m.
Oakland at Philadelphia, 8:30 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at New England, 1 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Dallas at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Green Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Baltimore, 4:25 p.m.
New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.
Kansas City at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
Jacksonville at Tennessee, 4:25 p.m.
Buffalo at Miami, 4:25 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.
Carolina at Atlanta, 4:25 p.m.
