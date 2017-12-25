National Football League

All Times EST AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div y-New England 12 3 0 .800 432 290 5-2-0 7-1-0 9-2-0 3-1-0 4-1-0 Buffalo 8 7 0 .533 280 343 6-2-0 2-5-0 6-5-0 2-2-0 2-3-0 Miami 6 9 0 .400 265 371 4-3-0 2-6-0 5-6-0 1-3-0 2-3-0 N.Y. Jets 5 10 0 .333 292 356 4-4-0 1-6-0 5-6-0 0-4-0 2-3-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div y-Jacksonville 10 5 0 .667 407 253 6-2-0 4-3-0 9-2-0 1-3-0 4-1-0 Tennessee 8 7 0 .533 319 346 5-2-0 3-5-0 7-4-0 1-3-0 4-1-0 Houston 4 10 0 .286 319 380 3-4-0 1-6-0 3-7-0 1-3-0 1-4-0 Indianapolis 3 12 0 .200 241 391 2-5-0 1-7-0 2-9-0 1-3-0 1-4-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div y-Pittsburgh 11 3 0 .786 344 278 5-2-0 6-1-0 8-2-0 3-1-0 5-0-0 Baltimore 9 6 0 .600 368 272 5-2-0 4-4-0 7-4-0 2-2-0 3-2-0 Cincinnati 6 9 0 .400 259 322 4-4-0 2-5-0 5-6-0 1-3-0 2-3-0 Cleveland 0 15 0 .000 210 382 0-8-0 0-7-0 0-11-0 0-4-0 0-5-0 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div y-Kansas City 9 6 0 .600 388 315 6-2-0 3-4-0 7-4-0 2-2-0 4-1-0 L.A. Chargers 8 7 0 .533 325 262 4-3-0 4-4-0 5-6-0 3-1-0 2-3-0 Oakland 6 8 0 .429 281 324 4-4-0 2-4-0 5-6-0 1-2-0 2-3-0 Denver 5 10 0 .333 265 355 4-3-0 1-7-0 4-7-0 1-3-0 2-3-0 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div y-Philadelphia 12 2 0 .857 438 279 6-0-0 6-2-0 10-1-0 2-1-0 5-0-0 Dallas 8 7 0 .533 348 332 3-5-0 5-2-0 6-5-0 2-2-0 4-1-0 Washington 7 8 0 .467 332 370 5-3-0 2-5-0 5-6-0 2-2-0 1-4-0 N.Y. Giants 2 13 0 .133 228 378 1-6-0 1-7-0 0-11-0 2-2-0 0-5-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div x-New Orleans 11 4 0 .733 424 295 7-1-0 4-3-0 8-3-0 3-1-0 4-1-0 x-Carolina 11 4 0 .733 353 305 6-2-0 5-2-0 7-4-0 4-0-0 3-2-0 Atlanta 9 6 0 .600 331 305 4-3-0 5-3-0 8-3-0 1-3-0 3-2-0 Tampa Bay 4 11 0 .267 304 358 3-4-0 1-7-0 2-9-0 2-2-0 0-5-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div y-Minnesota 12 3 0 .800 359 242 6-1-0 6-2-0 9-2-0 3-1-0 4-1-0 Detroit 8 7 0 .533 375 365 3-4-0 5-3-0 7-4-0 1-3-0 4-1-0 Green Bay 7 8 0 .467 309 349 4-4-0 3-4-0 5-6-0 2-2-0 2-3-0 Chicago 5 10 0 .333 254 297 3-5-0 2-5-0 1-10-0 4-0-0 0-5-0 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div y-L.A. Rams 11 4 0 .733 465 295 4-3-0 7-1-0 7-4-0 4-0-0 4-1-0 Seattle 9 6 0 .600 342 306 4-3-0 5-3-0 7-4-0 2-2-0 4-1-0 Arizona 7 8 0 .467 269 337 5-3-0 2-5-0 4-7-0 3-1-0 2-3-0 San Francisco 5 10 0 .333 297 370 3-5-0 2-5-0 2-9-0 3-1-0 0-5-0

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore 23, Indianapolis 16

Minnesota 16, Green Bay 0

Sunday’s Games

Chicago 20, Cleveland 3

New England 37, Buffalo 16

L.A. Chargers 14, N.Y. Jets 7

Washington 27, Denver 11

Carolina 22, Tampa Bay 19

Cincinnati 26, Detroit 17

Kansas City 29, Miami 13

L.A. Rams 27, Tennessee 23

New Orleans 23, Atlanta 13

Seattle 21, Dallas 12

Arizona 23, N.Y. Giants 0

San Francisco 44, Jacksonville 33

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Houston, 4:30 p.m.

Oakland at Philadelphia, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 31

N.Y. Jets at New England, 1 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 4:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 4:25 p.m.

Buffalo at Miami, 4:25 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

Carolina at Atlanta, 4:25 p.m.

