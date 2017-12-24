National Football League

|All Times EST
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-New England
|12
|3
|0
|.800
|432
|290
|Buffalo
|8
|7
|0
|.533
|280
|343
|Miami
|6
|9
|0
|.400
|265
|371
|N.Y. Jets
|5
|10
|0
|.333
|292
|356
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Jacksonville
|10
|4
|0
|.714
|374
|209
|Tennessee
|8
|7
|0
|.533
|319
|346
|Houston
|4
|10
|0
|.286
|319
|380
|Indianapolis
|3
|12
|0
|.200
|241
|391
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Pittsburgh
|11
|3
|0
|.786
|344
|278
|Baltimore
|9
|6
|0
|.600
|368
|272
|Cincinnati
|6
|9
|0
|.400
|259
|322
|Cleveland
|0
|15
|0
|.000
|210
|382
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Kansas City
|9
|6
|0
|.600
|388
|315
|L.A. Chargers
|8
|7
|0
|.533
|325
|262
|Oakland
|6
|8
|0
|.429
|281
|324
|Denver
|5
|10
|0
|.333
|265
|355
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Philadelphia
|12
|2
|0
|.857
|438
|279
|Dallas
|8
|7
|0
|.533
|348
|332
|Washington
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|332
|370
|N.Y. Giants
|2
|12
|0
|.143
|228
|355
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|x-New Orleans
|11
|4
|0
|.733
|424
|295
|x-Carolina
|11
|4
|0
|.733
|353
|305
|Atlanta
|9
|6
|0
|.600
|331
|305
|Tampa Bay
|4
|11
|0
|.267
|304
|358
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Minnesota
|12
|3
|0
|.800
|359
|242
|Detroit
|8
|7
|0
|.533
|375
|365
|Green Bay
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|309
|349
|Chicago
|5
|10
|0
|.333
|254
|297
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-L.A. Rams
|11
|4
|0
|.733
|465
|295
|Seattle
|9
|6
|0
|.600
|342
|306
|Arizona
|6
|8
|0
|.429
|246
|337
|San Francisco
|4
|10
|0
|.286
|253
|337
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
___
Baltimore 23, Indianapolis 16
Minnesota 16, Green Bay 0
Chicago 20, Cleveland 3
New England 37, Buffalo 16
L.A. Chargers 14, N.Y. Jets 7
Washington 27, Denver 11
Carolina 22, Tampa Bay 19
Cincinnati 26, Detroit 17
Kansas City 29, Miami 13
L.A. Rams 27, Tennessee 23
New Orleans 23, Atlanta 13
Seattle 21, Dallas 12
Jacksonville at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Houston, 4:30 p.m.
Oakland at Philadelphia, 8:30 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at New England, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Green Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Dallas at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
Kansas City at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
