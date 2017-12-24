National Football League

All Times EST AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div y-New England 12 3 0 .800 432 290 5-2-0 7-1-0 9-2-0 3-1-0 4-1-0 Buffalo 8 7 0 .533 280 343 6-2-0 2-5-0 6-5-0 2-2-0 2-3-0 Miami 6 8 0 .429 252 342 4-3-0 2-5-0 5-5-0 1-3-0 2-3-0 N.Y. Jets 5 10 0 .333 292 356 4-4-0 1-6-0 5-6-0 0-4-0 2-3-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div x-Jacksonville 10 4 0 .714 374 209 6-2-0 4-2-0 9-2-0 1-2-0 4-1-0 Tennessee 8 6 0 .571 296 319 5-1-0 3-5-0 7-4-0 1-2-0 4-1-0 Houston 4 10 0 .286 319 380 3-4-0 1-6-0 3-7-0 1-3-0 1-4-0 Indianapolis 3 12 0 .200 241 391 2-5-0 1-7-0 2-9-0 1-3-0 1-4-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div y-Pittsburgh 11 3 0 .786 344 278 5-2-0 6-1-0 8-2-0 3-1-0 5-0-0 Baltimore 9 6 0 .600 368 272 5-2-0 4-4-0 7-4-0 2-2-0 3-2-0 Cincinnati 5 9 0 .357 233 305 3-4-0 2-5-0 5-6-0 0-3-0 2-3-0 Cleveland 0 15 0 .000 210 382 0-8-0 0-7-0 0-11-0 0-4-0 0-5-0 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Kansas City 8 6 0 .571 359 302 5-2-0 3-4-0 6-4-0 2-2-0 4-1-0 L.A. Chargers 8 7 0 .533 325 262 4-3-0 4-4-0 5-6-0 3-1-0 2-3-0 Oakland 6 8 0 .429 281 324 4-4-0 2-4-0 5-6-0 1-2-0 2-3-0 Denver 5 10 0 .333 265 355 4-3-0 1-7-0 4-7-0 1-3-0 2-3-0 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div y-Philadelphia 12 2 0 .857 438 279 6-0-0 6-2-0 10-1-0 2-1-0 5-0-0 Dallas 8 6 0 .571 336 311 3-4-0 5-2-0 6-4-0 2-2-0 4-1-0 Washington 7 8 0 .467 332 370 5-3-0 2-5-0 5-6-0 2-2-0 1-4-0 N.Y. Giants 2 12 0 .143 228 355 1-6-0 1-6-0 0-10-0 2-2-0 0-5-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Carolina 11 4 0 .733 353 305 6-2-0 5-2-0 7-4-0 4-0-0 3-2-0 New Orleans 10 4 0 .714 401 282 6-1-0 4-3-0 7-3-0 3-1-0 3-1-0 Atlanta 9 5 0 .643 318 282 4-3-0 5-2-0 8-2-0 1-3-0 3-1-0 Tampa Bay 4 11 0 .267 304 358 3-4-0 1-7-0 2-9-0 2-2-0 0-5-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div y-Minnesota 12 3 0 .800 359 242 6-1-0 6-2-0 9-2-0 3-1-0 4-1-0 Detroit 8 6 0 .571 358 339 3-4-0 5-2-0 7-4-0 1-2-0 4-1-0 Green Bay 7 8 0 .467 309 349 4-4-0 3-4-0 5-6-0 2-2-0 2-3-0 Chicago 5 10 0 .333 254 297 3-5-0 2-5-0 1-10-0 4-0-0 0-5-0 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div L.A. Rams 10 4 0 .714 438 272 4-3-0 6-1-0 7-4-0 3-0-0 4-1-0 Seattle 8 6 0 .571 321 294 4-3-0 4-3-0 6-4-0 2-2-0 4-1-0 Arizona 6 8 0 .429 246 337 4-3-0 2-5-0 3-7-0 3-1-0 2-3-0 San Francisco 4 10 0 .286 253 337 2-5-0 2-5-0 2-9-0 2-1-0 0-5-0

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore 23, Indianapolis 16

Minnesota 16, Green Bay 0

Sunday’s Games

Chicago 20, Cleveland 3

New England 37, Buffalo 16

L.A. Chargers 14, N.Y. Jets 7

Washington 27, Denver 11

Carolina 22, Tampa Bay 19

Detroit at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Miami at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Houston, 4:30 p.m.

Oakland at Philadelphia, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 31

Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at New England, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

