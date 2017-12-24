National Football League

|All Times EST
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|y-New England
|12
|3
|0
|.800
|432
|290
|5-2-0
|7-1-0
|9-2-0
|3-1-0
|4-1-0
|Buffalo
|8
|7
|0
|.533
|280
|343
|6-2-0
|2-5-0
|6-5-0
|2-2-0
|2-3-0
|Miami
|6
|8
|0
|.429
|252
|342
|4-3-0
|2-5-0
|5-5-0
|1-3-0
|2-3-0
|N.Y. Jets
|5
|10
|0
|.333
|292
|356
|4-4-0
|1-6-0
|5-6-0
|0-4-0
|2-3-0
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|x-Jacksonville
|10
|4
|0
|.714
|374
|209
|6-2-0
|4-2-0
|9-2-0
|1-2-0
|4-1-0
|Tennessee
|8
|6
|0
|.571
|296
|319
|5-1-0
|3-5-0
|7-4-0
|1-2-0
|4-1-0
|Houston
|4
|10
|0
|.286
|319
|380
|3-4-0
|1-6-0
|3-7-0
|1-3-0
|1-4-0
|Indianapolis
|3
|12
|0
|.200
|241
|391
|2-5-0
|1-7-0
|2-9-0
|1-3-0
|1-4-0
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|y-Pittsburgh
|11
|3
|0
|.786
|344
|278
|5-2-0
|6-1-0
|8-2-0
|3-1-0
|5-0-0
|Baltimore
|9
|6
|0
|.600
|368
|272
|5-2-0
|4-4-0
|7-4-0
|2-2-0
|3-2-0
|Cincinnati
|5
|9
|0
|.357
|233
|305
|3-4-0
|2-5-0
|5-6-0
|0-3-0
|2-3-0
|Cleveland
|0
|15
|0
|.000
|210
|382
|0-8-0
|0-7-0
|0-11-0
|0-4-0
|0-5-0
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Kansas City
|8
|6
|0
|.571
|359
|302
|5-2-0
|3-4-0
|6-4-0
|2-2-0
|4-1-0
|L.A. Chargers
|8
|7
|0
|.533
|325
|262
|4-3-0
|4-4-0
|5-6-0
|3-1-0
|2-3-0
|Oakland
|6
|8
|0
|.429
|281
|324
|4-4-0
|2-4-0
|5-6-0
|1-2-0
|2-3-0
|Denver
|5
|10
|0
|.333
|265
|355
|4-3-0
|1-7-0
|4-7-0
|1-3-0
|2-3-0
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|y-Philadelphia
|12
|2
|0
|.857
|438
|279
|6-0-0
|6-2-0
|10-1-0
|2-1-0
|5-0-0
|Dallas
|8
|6
|0
|.571
|336
|311
|3-4-0
|5-2-0
|6-4-0
|2-2-0
|4-1-0
|Washington
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|332
|370
|5-3-0
|2-5-0
|5-6-0
|2-2-0
|1-4-0
|N.Y. Giants
|2
|12
|0
|.143
|228
|355
|1-6-0
|1-6-0
|0-10-0
|2-2-0
|0-5-0
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|Carolina
|11
|4
|0
|.733
|353
|305
|6-2-0
|5-2-0
|7-4-0
|4-0-0
|3-2-0
|New Orleans
|10
|4
|0
|.714
|401
|282
|6-1-0
|4-3-0
|7-3-0
|3-1-0
|3-1-0
|Atlanta
|9
|5
|0
|.643
|318
|282
|4-3-0
|5-2-0
|8-2-0
|1-3-0
|3-1-0
|Tampa Bay
|4
|11
|0
|.267
|304
|358
|3-4-0
|1-7-0
|2-9-0
|2-2-0
|0-5-0
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|y-Minnesota
|12
|3
|0
|.800
|359
|242
|6-1-0
|6-2-0
|9-2-0
|3-1-0
|4-1-0
|Detroit
|8
|6
|0
|.571
|358
|339
|3-4-0
|5-2-0
|7-4-0
|1-2-0
|4-1-0
|Green Bay
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|309
|349
|4-4-0
|3-4-0
|5-6-0
|2-2-0
|2-3-0
|Chicago
|5
|10
|0
|.333
|254
|297
|3-5-0
|2-5-0
|1-10-0
|4-0-0
|0-5-0
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|L.A. Rams
|10
|4
|0
|.714
|438
|272
|4-3-0
|6-1-0
|7-4-0
|3-0-0
|4-1-0
|Seattle
|8
|6
|0
|.571
|321
|294
|4-3-0
|4-3-0
|6-4-0
|2-2-0
|4-1-0
|Arizona
|6
|8
|0
|.429
|246
|337
|4-3-0
|2-5-0
|3-7-0
|3-1-0
|2-3-0
|San Francisco
|4
|10
|0
|.286
|253
|337
|2-5-0
|2-5-0
|2-9-0
|2-1-0
|0-5-0
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
___
Baltimore 23, Indianapolis 16
Minnesota 16, Green Bay 0
Chicago 20, Cleveland 3
New England 37, Buffalo 16
L.A. Chargers 14, N.Y. Jets 7
Washington 27, Denver 11
Carolina 22, Tampa Bay 19
Detroit at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Miami at Kansas City, 1 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Atlanta at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.
Seattle at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Houston, 4:30 p.m.
Oakland at Philadelphia, 8:30 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at New England, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Green Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Dallas at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
Kansas City at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
