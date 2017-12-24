National Football League

All Times EST AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA y-New England 11 3 0 .786 395 274 Buffalo 8 6 0 .571 264 306 Miami 6 8 0 .429 252 342 N.Y. Jets 5 9 0 .357 285 342 South W L T Pct PF PA x-Jacksonville 10 4 0 .714 374 209 Tennessee 8 6 0 .571 296 319 Houston 4 10 0 .286 319 380 Indianapolis 3 12 0 .200 241 391 North W L T Pct PF PA y-Pittsburgh 11 3 0 .786 344 278 Baltimore 9 6 0 .600 368 272 Cincinnati 5 9 0 .357 233 305 Cleveland 0 15 0 .000 210 382 West W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 8 6 0 .571 359 302 L.A. Chargers 7 7 0 .500 311 255 Oakland 6 8 0 .429 281 324 Denver 5 9 0 .357 254 328 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA y-Philadelphia 12 2 0 .857 438 279 Dallas 8 6 0 .571 336 311 Washington 6 8 0 .429 305 359 N.Y. Giants 2 12 0 .143 228 355 South W L T Pct PF PA New Orleans 10 4 0 .714 401 282 Carolina 10 4 0 .714 331 286 Atlanta 9 5 0 .643 318 282 Tampa Bay 4 10 0 .286 285 336 North W L T Pct PF PA y-Minnesota 12 3 0 .800 359 242 Detroit 8 6 0 .571 358 339 Green Bay 7 8 0 .467 309 349 Chicago 5 10 0 .333 254 297 West W L T Pct PF PA L.A. Rams 10 4 0 .714 438 272 Seattle 8 6 0 .571 321 294 Arizona 6 8 0 .429 246 337 San Francisco 4 10 0 .286 253 337

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

___

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore 23, Indianapolis 16

Minnesota 16, Green Bay 0

Sunday’s Games

Chicago 20, Cleveland 3

Buffalo at New England, 1 p.m.

Denver at Washington, 1 p.m.

Atlanta at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Miami at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Houston, 4:30 p.m.

Oakland at Philadelphia, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 31

Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at New England, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.