National Football League

|All Times EST
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-New England
|11
|3
|0
|.786
|395
|274
|Buffalo
|8
|6
|0
|.571
|264
|306
|Miami
|6
|8
|0
|.429
|252
|342
|N.Y. Jets
|5
|9
|0
|.357
|285
|342
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|x-Jacksonville
|10
|4
|0
|.714
|374
|209
|Tennessee
|8
|6
|0
|.571
|296
|319
|Houston
|4
|10
|0
|.286
|319
|380
|Indianapolis
|3
|12
|0
|.200
|241
|391
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Pittsburgh
|11
|3
|0
|.786
|344
|278
|Baltimore
|9
|6
|0
|.600
|368
|272
|Cincinnati
|5
|9
|0
|.357
|233
|305
|Cleveland
|0
|15
|0
|.000
|210
|382
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|8
|6
|0
|.571
|359
|302
|L.A. Chargers
|7
|7
|0
|.500
|311
|255
|Oakland
|6
|8
|0
|.429
|281
|324
|Denver
|5
|9
|0
|.357
|254
|328
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Philadelphia
|12
|2
|0
|.857
|438
|279
|Dallas
|8
|6
|0
|.571
|336
|311
|Washington
|6
|8
|0
|.429
|305
|359
|N.Y. Giants
|2
|12
|0
|.143
|228
|355
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New Orleans
|10
|4
|0
|.714
|401
|282
|Carolina
|10
|4
|0
|.714
|331
|286
|Atlanta
|9
|5
|0
|.643
|318
|282
|Tampa Bay
|4
|10
|0
|.286
|285
|336
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Minnesota
|12
|3
|0
|.800
|359
|242
|Detroit
|8
|6
|0
|.571
|358
|339
|Green Bay
|7
|8
|0
|.467
|309
|349
|Chicago
|5
|10
|0
|.333
|254
|297
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|L.A. Rams
|10
|4
|0
|.714
|438
|272
|Seattle
|8
|6
|0
|.571
|321
|294
|Arizona
|6
|8
|0
|.429
|246
|337
|San Francisco
|4
|10
|0
|.286
|253
|337
x-clinched playoff spot
y-clinched division
Baltimore 23, Indianapolis 16
Minnesota 16, Green Bay 0
Chicago 20, Cleveland 3
Buffalo at New England, 1 p.m.
Denver at Washington, 1 p.m.
Atlanta at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Miami at Kansas City, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.
Seattle at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Houston, 4:30 p.m.
Oakland at Philadelphia, 8:30 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at New England, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Green Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Dallas at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Miami, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.
Kansas City at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
