National Football League

All Times EST AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div New England 10 2 0 .833 348 223 4-2-0 6-0-0 7-1-0 3-1-0 3-0-0 Buffalo 7 6 0 .538 240 290 5-2-0 2-4-0 5-4-0 2-2-0 1-2-0 Miami 5 7 0 .417 209 298 3-3-0 2-4-0 4-4-0 1-3-0 1-2-0 N.Y. Jets 5 8 0 .385 266 311 4-3-0 1-5-0 5-5-0 0-3-0 2-3-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Jacksonville 9 4 0 .692 329 202 5-2-0 4-2-0 8-2-0 1-2-0 3-1-0 Tennessee 8 5 0 .615 273 294 5-1-0 3-4-0 7-4-0 1-1-0 4-1-0 Houston 4 9 0 .308 312 335 3-4-0 1-5-0 3-6-0 1-3-0 1-3-0 Indianapolis 3 10 0 .231 212 343 2-4-0 1-6-0 2-7-0 1-3-0 1-4-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Pittsburgh 10 2 0 .833 281 213 4-1-0 6-1-0 7-1-0 3-1-0 4-0-0 Baltimore 7 5 0 .583 280 207 4-2-0 3-3-0 5-3-0 2-2-0 2-1-0 Cincinnati 5 8 0 .385 226 271 3-4-0 2-4-0 5-6-0 0-2-0 2-3-0 Cleveland 0 13 0 .000 197 335 0-7-0 0-6-0 0-10-0 0-3-0 0-4-0 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away AFC NFC Div Kansas City 7 6 0 .538 329 289 4-2-0 3-4-0 5-4-0 2-2-0 3-1-0 L.A. Chargers 7 6 0 .538 298 225 4-3-0 3-3-0 4-5-0 3-1-0 2-2-0 Oakland 6 7 0 .462 264 304 4-3-0 2-4-0 5-6-0 1-1-0 2-3-0 Denver 4 9 0 .308 229 315 4-3-0 0-6-0 3-7-0 1-2-0 2-3-0 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Philadelphia 11 2 0 .846 404 250 6-0-0 5-2-0 9-1-0 2-1-0 4-0-0 Dallas 7 6 0 .538 316 294 3-4-0 4-2-0 6-4-0 1-2-0 4-1-0 Washington 5 8 0 .385 285 344 3-3-0 2-5-0 4-6-0 1-2-0 1-4-0 N.Y. Giants 2 11 0 .154 199 321 1-5-0 1-6-0 0-9-0 2-2-0 0-4-0 South W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div New Orleans 9 4 0 .692 370 263 5-1-0 4-3-0 7-3-0 2-1-0 3-1-0 Carolina 9 4 0 .692 300 262 4-2-0 5-2-0 5-4-0 4-0-0 2-2-0 Atlanta 8 5 0 .615 294 261 4-3-0 4-2-0 7-2-0 1-3-0 2-1-0 Tampa Bay 4 9 0 .308 264 312 3-3-0 1-6-0 2-7-0 2-2-0 0-3-0 North W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div Minnesota 10 3 0 .769 309 235 5-1-0 5-2-0 8-2-0 2-1-0 3-1-0 Detroit 7 6 0 .538 338 329 2-4-0 5-2-0 6-4-0 1-2-0 3-1-0 Green Bay 7 6 0 .538 285 302 4-3-0 3-3-0 5-4-0 2-2-0 2-2-0 Chicago 4 9 0 .308 224 274 2-5-0 2-4-0 1-9-0 3-0-0 0-4-0 West W L T Pct PF PA Home Away NFC AFC Div L.A. Rams 9 4 0 .692 396 265 4-3-0 5-1-0 6-4-0 3-0-0 3-1-0 Seattle 8 5 0 .615 314 252 4-2-0 4-3-0 6-3-0 2-2-0 4-0-0 Arizona 6 7 0 .462 231 317 4-3-0 2-4-0 3-6-0 3-1-0 2-3-0 San Francisco 3 10 0 .231 228 314 1-5-0 2-5-0 2-9-0 1-1-0 0-5-0

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta 20, New Orleans 17

Sunday’s Games

Dallas 30, N.Y. Giants 10

Carolina 31, Minnesota 24

Chicago 33, Cincinnati 7

Kansas City 26, Oakland 15

Detroit 24, Tampa Bay 21

Buffalo 13, Indianapolis 7, OT

Green Bay 27, Cleveland 21, OT

San Francisco 26, Houston 16

Denver 23, N.Y. Jets 0

Arizona 12, Tennessee 7

L.A. Chargers 30, Washington 13

Jacksonville 30, Seattle 24

Philadelphia 43, L.A. Rams 35

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 8:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

New England at Miami, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 14

Denver at Indianapolis, 8:25 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 16

Chicago at Detroit, 4:30 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 8:25 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 17

Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Houston at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Washington, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

New England at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.

Tennessee at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Oakland, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 18

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 8:30 p.m.

