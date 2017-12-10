National Football League

All Times EST AMERICAN CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA New England 10 2 0 .833 348 223 Buffalo 7 6 0 .538 240 290 Miami 5 7 0 .417 209 298 N.Y. Jets 5 8 0 .385 266 311 South W L T Pct PF PA Jacksonville 9 4 0 .692 329 202 Tennessee 8 5 0 .615 273 294 Houston 4 9 0 .308 312 335 Indianapolis 3 10 0 .231 212 343 North W L T Pct PF PA Pittsburgh 10 2 0 .833 281 213 Baltimore 7 5 0 .583 280 207 Cincinnati 5 8 0 .385 226 271 Cleveland 0 13 0 .000 197 335 West W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 7 6 0 .538 329 289 L.A. Chargers 7 6 0 .538 298 225 Oakland 6 7 0 .462 264 304 Denver 4 9 0 .308 229 315 NATIONAL CONFERENCE East W L T Pct PF PA Philadelphia 10 2 0 .833 361 215 Dallas 7 6 0 .538 316 294 Washington 5 8 0 .385 285 344 N.Y. Giants 2 11 0 .154 199 321 South W L T Pct PF PA New Orleans 9 4 0 .692 370 263 Carolina 9 4 0 .692 300 262 Atlanta 8 5 0 .615 294 261 Tampa Bay 4 9 0 .308 264 312 North W L T Pct PF PA Minnesota 10 3 0 .769 309 235 Detroit 7 6 0 .538 338 329 Green Bay 7 6 0 .538 285 302 Chicago 4 9 0 .308 224 274 West W L T Pct PF PA L.A. Rams 9 3 0 .750 361 222 Seattle 8 5 0 .615 314 252 Arizona 6 7 0 .462 231 317 San Francisco 3 10 0 .231 228 314

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta 20, New Orleans 17

Sunday’s Games

Dallas 30, N.Y. Giants 10

Carolina 31, Minnesota 24

Chicago 33, Cincinnati 7

Kansas City 26, Oakland 15

Detroit 24, Tampa Bay 21

Buffalo 13, Indianapolis 7, OT

Green Bay 27, Cleveland 21, OT

San Francisco 26, Houston 16

Denver 23, N.Y. Jets 0

Arizona 12, Tennessee 7

L.A. Chargers 30, Washington 13

Jacksonville 30, Seattle 24

Philadelphia at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 8:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

New England at Miami, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 14

Denver at Indianapolis, 8:25 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 16

Chicago at Detroit, 4:30 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 8:25 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 17

Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Houston at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Washington, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

New England at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.

Tennessee at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Oakland, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 18

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 8:30 p.m.

