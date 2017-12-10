National Football League

|All Times EST
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|New England
|10
|2
|0
|.833
|348
|223
|4-2-0
|6-0-0
|7-1-0
|3-1-0
|3-0-0
|Buffalo
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|227
|283
|4-2-0
|2-4-0
|4-4-0
|2-2-0
|1-2-0
|N.Y. Jets
|5
|7
|0
|.417
|266
|288
|4-3-0
|1-4-0
|5-4-0
|0-3-0
|2-3-0
|Miami
|5
|7
|0
|.417
|209
|298
|3-3-0
|2-4-0
|4-4-0
|1-3-0
|1-2-0
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Tennessee
|8
|4
|0
|.667
|266
|282
|5-1-0
|3-3-0
|7-4-0
|1-0-0
|4-1-0
|Jacksonville
|8
|4
|0
|.667
|299
|178
|4-2-0
|4-2-0
|8-2-0
|0-2-0
|3-1-0
|Houston
|4
|8
|0
|.333
|296
|309
|3-3-0
|1-5-0
|3-6-0
|1-2-0
|1-3-0
|Indianapolis
|3
|9
|0
|.250
|205
|330
|2-4-0
|1-5-0
|2-6-0
|1-3-0
|1-4-0
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Pittsburgh
|10
|2
|0
|.833
|281
|213
|4-1-0
|6-1-0
|7-1-0
|3-1-0
|4-0-0
|Baltimore
|7
|5
|0
|.583
|280
|207
|4-2-0
|3-3-0
|5-3-0
|2-2-0
|2-1-0
|Cincinnati
|5
|7
|0
|.417
|219
|238
|3-3-0
|2-4-0
|5-6-0
|0-1-0
|2-3-0
|Cleveland
|0
|12
|0
|.000
|176
|308
|0-6-0
|0-6-0
|0-10-0
|0-2-0
|0-4-0
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|AFC
|NFC
|Div
|Kansas City
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|303
|274
|3-2-0
|3-4-0
|4-4-0
|2-2-0
|2-1-0
|L.A. Chargers
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|268
|212
|3-3-0
|3-3-0
|4-5-0
|2-1-0
|2-2-0
|Oakland
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|249
|278
|4-3-0
|2-3-0
|5-5-0
|1-1-0
|2-2-0
|Denver
|3
|9
|0
|.250
|206
|315
|3-3-0
|0-6-0
|2-7-0
|1-2-0
|2-3-0
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|Philadelphia
|10
|2
|0
|.833
|361
|215
|6-0-0
|4-2-0
|8-1-0
|2-1-0
|4-0-0
|Dallas
|7
|6
|0
|.538
|316
|294
|3-4-0
|4-2-0
|6-4-0
|1-2-0
|4-1-0
|Washington
|5
|7
|0
|.417
|272
|314
|3-3-0
|2-4-0
|4-6-0
|1-1-0
|1-4-0
|N.Y. Giants
|2
|11
|0
|.154
|199
|321
|1-5-0
|1-6-0
|0-9-0
|2-2-0
|0-4-0
|South
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|New Orleans
|9
|4
|0
|.692
|370
|263
|5-1-0
|4-3-0
|7-3-0
|2-1-0
|3-1-0
|Carolina
|8
|4
|0
|.667
|269
|238
|3-2-0
|5-2-0
|4-4-0
|4-0-0
|2-2-0
|Atlanta
|8
|5
|0
|.615
|294
|261
|4-3-0
|4-2-0
|7-2-0
|1-3-0
|2-1-0
|Tampa Bay
|4
|8
|0
|.333
|243
|288
|3-2-0
|1-6-0
|2-6-0
|2-2-0
|0-3-0
|North
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|Minnesota
|10
|2
|0
|.833
|285
|204
|5-1-0
|5-1-0
|8-1-0
|2-1-0
|3-1-0
|Detroit
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|314
|308
|2-4-0
|4-2-0
|5-4-0
|1-2-0
|3-1-0
|Green Bay
|6
|6
|0
|.500
|258
|281
|4-3-0
|2-3-0
|5-4-0
|1-2-0
|2-2-0
|Chicago
|3
|9
|0
|.250
|191
|267
|2-5-0
|1-4-0
|1-9-0
|2-0-0
|0-4-0
|West
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Away
|NFC
|AFC
|Div
|L.A. Rams
|9
|3
|0
|.750
|361
|222
|4-2-0
|5-1-0
|6-3-0
|3-0-0
|3-1-0
|Seattle
|8
|4
|0
|.667
|290
|222
|4-2-0
|4-2-0
|6-3-0
|2-1-0
|4-0-0
|Arizona
|5
|7
|0
|.417
|219
|310
|3-3-0
|2-4-0
|3-6-0
|2-1-0
|2-3-0
|San Francisco
|2
|10
|0
|.167
|202
|298
|1-5-0
|1-5-0
|2-9-0
|0-1-0
|0-5-0
Atlanta 20, New Orleans 17
Dallas 30, N.Y. Giants 10
Carolina 31, Minnesota 24
San Francisco at Houston, 1 p.m.
Chicago at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Green Bay at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Indianapolis at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Oakland at Kansas City, 1 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
Tennessee at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at Denver, 4:05 p.m.
Seattle at Jacksonville, 4:25 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.
Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 8:30 p.m.
New England at Miami, 8:30 p.m.
Denver at Indianapolis, 8:25 p.m.
Chicago at Detroit, 4:30 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 8:25 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Houston at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Arizona at Washington, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Green Bay at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.
New England at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.
Tennessee at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.
Dallas at Oakland, 8:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 8:30 p.m.
