National Football League

201.5
By The Associated Press December 10, 2017 4:19 pm 12/10/2017 04:19pm
All Times EST
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 10 2 0 .833 348 223
Buffalo 6 6 0 .500 227 283
N.Y. Jets 5 7 0 .417 266 288
Miami 5 7 0 .417 209 298
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 8 4 0 .667 266 282
Jacksonville 8 4 0 .667 299 178
Houston 4 8 0 .333 296 309
Indianapolis 3 9 0 .250 205 330
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 10 2 0 .833 281 213
Baltimore 7 5 0 .583 280 207
Cincinnati 5 8 0 .385 226 271
Cleveland 0 12 0 .000 176 308
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 7 6 0 .538 329 289
L.A. Chargers 6 6 0 .500 268 212
Oakland 6 7 0 .462 264 304
Denver 3 9 0 .250 206 315
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 10 2 0 .833 361 215
Dallas 7 6 0 .538 316 294
Washington 5 7 0 .417 272 314
N.Y. Giants 2 11 0 .154 199 321
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 9 4 0 .692 370 263
Carolina 9 4 0 .692 300 262
Atlanta 8 5 0 .615 294 261
Tampa Bay 4 9 0 .308 264 312
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 10 3 0 .769 309 235
Detroit 7 6 0 .538 338 329
Green Bay 6 6 0 .500 258 281
Chicago 4 9 0 .308 224 274
West
W L T Pct PF PA
L.A. Rams 9 3 0 .750 361 222
Seattle 8 4 0 .667 290 222
Arizona 5 7 0 .417 219 310
San Francisco 2 10 0 .167 202 298

___

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta 20, New Orleans 17

Sunday’s Games

Dallas 30, N.Y. Giants 10

Carolina 31, Minnesota 24

Chicago 33, Cincinnati 7

Kansas City 26, Oakland 15

Detroit 24, Tampa Bay 21

Buffalo 13, Indianapolis 7, OT

San Francisco at Houston, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Tennessee at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

Seattle at Jacksonville, 4:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m.

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 8:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

New England at Miami, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 14

Denver at Indianapolis, 8:25 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 16

Chicago at Detroit, 4:30 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 8:25 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 17

Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Houston at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Washington, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.

New England at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.

Tennessee at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Dallas at Oakland, 8:30 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 18

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 8:30 p.m.

