National Basketball Association

All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf Boston 27 9 .750 — 5-5 W-1 14-4 13-5 17-7 Toronto 23 8 .742 1½ 9-1 W-6 12-1 11-7 12-4 New York 17 15 .531 8 6-4 L-1 15-5 2-10 9-11 Philadelphia 14 18 .438 11 1-9 L-5 7-9 7-9 6-9 Brooklyn 12 20 .375 13 4-6 L-1 7-10 5-10 6-11 Southeast Division W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf Washington 18 15 .545 — 6-4 W-1 10-6 8-9 8-8 Miami 17 16 .515 1 6-4 L-1 7-8 10-8 10-8 Charlotte 12 21 .364 6 3-7 W-1 10-9 2-12 7-13 Orlando 11 23 .324 7½ 1-9 L-8 6-9 5-14 6-13 Atlanta 8 25 .242 10 3-7 W-1 5-11 3-14 5-18 Central Division W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf Cleveland 24 9 .727 — 8-2 W-1 14-4 10-5 18-7 Indiana 19 14 .576 5 7-3 W-2 11-7 8-7 14-8 Detroit 18 14 .563 5½ 4-6 W-1 10-5 8-9 11-9 Milwaukee 17 14 .548 6 5-5 L-1 11-5 6-9 7-9 Chicago 10 22 .313 13½ 7-3 L-2 7-8 3-14 9-10 WESTERN CONFERENCE Southwest Division W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf Houston 25 6 .806 — 8-2 L-2 13-5 12-1 14-4 San Antonio 23 11 .676 3½ 7-3 W-1 15-2 8-9 13-7 New Orleans 17 16 .515 9 5-5 W-2 8-7 9-9 9-12 Memphis 10 23 .303 16 2-8 W-1 7-12 3-11 9-12 Dallas 9 25 .265 17½ 2-8 L-2 7-11 2-14 6-16 Northwest Division W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf Minnesota 20 13 .606 — 7-3 W-3 11-6 9-7 17-6 Oklahoma City 18 15 .545 2 7-3 W-4 12-4 6-11 10-9 Denver 18 15 .545 2 5-5 W-2 11-3 7-12 9-10 Portland 17 16 .515 3 4-6 W-1 7-10 10-6 9-10 Utah 15 19 .441 5½ 2-8 L-1 12-6 3-13 9-10 Pacific Division W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf Golden State 26 7 .788 — 9-1 L-1 12-4 14-3 14-5 L.A. Clippers 13 19 .406 12½ 5-5 L-1 7-7 6-12 9-11 L.A. Lakers 11 20 .355 14 3-7 L-2 6-9 5-11 5-13 Sacramento 11 21 .344 14½ 4-6 L-1 5-8 6-13 7-9 Phoenix 12 23 .343 15 3-7 L-1 5-13 7-10 7-13

___

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia at New York, 12 p.m.

Cleveland at Golden State, 3 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 5:30 p.m.

Houston at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Indiana at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Brooklyn at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Memphis at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Utah at Denver, 9 p.m.

Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Boston at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Denver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

New York at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Memphis at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Utah at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Detroit at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Houston at Boston, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

New York at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Portland, 10:30 p.m.

