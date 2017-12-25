National Basketball Association

|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Boston
|27
|9
|.750
|—
|5-5
|W-1
|14-4
|13-5
|17-7
|Toronto
|23
|8
|.742
|1½
|9-1
|W-6
|12-1
|11-7
|12-4
|New York
|17
|15
|.531
|8
|6-4
|L-1
|15-5
|2-10
|9-11
|Philadelphia
|14
|18
|.438
|11
|1-9
|L-5
|7-9
|7-9
|6-9
|Brooklyn
|12
|20
|.375
|13
|4-6
|L-1
|7-10
|5-10
|6-11
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Washington
|18
|15
|.545
|—
|6-4
|W-1
|10-6
|8-9
|8-8
|Miami
|17
|16
|.515
|1
|6-4
|L-1
|7-8
|10-8
|10-8
|Charlotte
|12
|21
|.364
|6
|3-7
|W-1
|10-9
|2-12
|7-13
|Orlando
|11
|23
|.324
|7½
|1-9
|L-8
|6-9
|5-14
|6-13
|Atlanta
|8
|25
|.242
|10
|3-7
|W-1
|5-11
|3-14
|5-18
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Cleveland
|24
|9
|.727
|—
|8-2
|W-1
|14-4
|10-5
|18-7
|Indiana
|19
|14
|.576
|5
|7-3
|W-2
|11-7
|8-7
|14-8
|Detroit
|18
|14
|.563
|5½
|4-6
|W-1
|10-5
|8-9
|11-9
|Milwaukee
|17
|14
|.548
|6
|5-5
|L-1
|11-5
|6-9
|7-9
|Chicago
|10
|22
|.313
|13½
|7-3
|L-2
|7-8
|3-14
|9-10
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Houston
|25
|6
|.806
|—
|8-2
|L-2
|13-5
|12-1
|14-4
|San Antonio
|23
|11
|.676
|3½
|7-3
|W-1
|15-2
|8-9
|13-7
|New Orleans
|17
|16
|.515
|9
|5-5
|W-2
|8-7
|9-9
|9-12
|Memphis
|10
|23
|.303
|16
|2-8
|W-1
|7-12
|3-11
|9-12
|Dallas
|9
|25
|.265
|17½
|2-8
|L-2
|7-11
|2-14
|6-16
|Northwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Minnesota
|20
|13
|.606
|—
|7-3
|W-3
|11-6
|9-7
|17-6
|Oklahoma City
|18
|15
|.545
|2
|7-3
|W-4
|12-4
|6-11
|10-9
|Denver
|18
|15
|.545
|2
|5-5
|W-2
|11-3
|7-12
|9-10
|Portland
|17
|16
|.515
|3
|4-6
|W-1
|7-10
|10-6
|9-10
|Utah
|15
|19
|.441
|5½
|2-8
|L-1
|12-6
|3-13
|9-10
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Golden State
|26
|7
|.788
|—
|9-1
|L-1
|12-4
|14-3
|14-5
|L.A. Clippers
|13
|19
|.406
|12½
|5-5
|L-1
|7-7
|6-12
|9-11
|L.A. Lakers
|11
|20
|.355
|14
|3-7
|L-2
|6-9
|5-11
|5-13
|Sacramento
|11
|21
|.344
|14½
|4-6
|L-1
|5-8
|6-13
|7-9
|Phoenix
|12
|23
|.343
|15
|3-7
|L-1
|5-13
|7-10
|7-13
___
No games scheduled.
Philadelphia at New York, 12 p.m.
Cleveland at Golden State, 3 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 5:30 p.m.
Houston at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Indiana at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Brooklyn at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Memphis at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Utah at Denver, 9 p.m.
Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Boston at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Denver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
New York at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Cleveland at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Memphis at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Utah at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
Detroit at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Houston at Boston, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
New York at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
