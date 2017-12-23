National Basketball Association

|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|27
|9
|.750
|—
|Toronto
|23
|8
|.742
|1½
|New York
|17
|15
|.531
|8
|Philadelphia
|14
|18
|.438
|11
|Brooklyn
|12
|20
|.375
|13
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|18
|15
|.545
|—
|Miami
|17
|16
|.515
|1
|Charlotte
|12
|21
|.364
|6
|Orlando
|11
|23
|.324
|7½
|Atlanta
|8
|25
|.242
|10
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|24
|9
|.727
|—
|Indiana
|19
|14
|.576
|5
|Detroit
|18
|14
|.563
|5½
|Milwaukee
|17
|14
|.548
|6
|Chicago
|10
|22
|.313
|13½
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|25
|6
|.806
|—
|San Antonio
|22
|11
|.667
|4
|New Orleans
|17
|16
|.515
|9
|Memphis
|10
|23
|.303
|16
|Dallas
|9
|25
|.265
|17½
|Northwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|20
|13
|.606
|—
|Oklahoma City
|18
|15
|.545
|2
|Denver
|18
|15
|.545
|2
|Portland
|17
|16
|.515
|3
|Utah
|15
|19
|.441
|5½
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|26
|7
|.788
|—
|L.A. Clippers
|13
|19
|.406
|12½
|Sacramento
|11
|20
|.355
|14
|L.A. Lakers
|11
|20
|.355
|14
|Phoenix
|12
|23
|.343
|15
___
Detroit 104, New York 101
New Orleans 111, Orlando 97
Brooklyn 119, Washington 84
L.A. Clippers 128, Houston 118
Miami 113, Dallas 101
Milwaukee 109, Charlotte 104
Oklahoma City 120, Atlanta 117
Denver 102, Portland 85
Golden State 113, L.A. Lakers 106
Toronto 102, Philadelphia 86
Charlotte 111, Milwaukee 106
Indiana 123, Brooklyn 119, OT
Washington 130, Orlando 103
Atlanta 112, Dallas 107
Boston 117, Chicago 92
Memphis 115, L.A. Clippers 112
New Orleans 109, Miami 94
Oklahoma City 103, Utah 89
Denver 96, Golden State 81
Minnesota 115, Phoenix 106
Portland 95, L.A. Lakers 92
San Antonio at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
No games scheduled.
Philadelphia at New York, 12 p.m.
Cleveland at Golden State, 3 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 5:30 p.m.
Houston at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Indiana at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Brooklyn at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Memphis at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Utah at Denver, 9 p.m.
Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Boston at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Denver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
New York at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Cleveland at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Memphis at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Utah at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
