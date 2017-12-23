National Basketball Association

All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf Boston 27 9 .750 — 5-5 W-1 14-4 13-5 17-7 Toronto 23 8 .742 1½ 9-1 W-6 12-1 11-7 12-4 New York 17 15 .531 8 6-4 L-1 15-5 2-10 9-11 Philadelphia 14 18 .438 11 1-9 L-5 7-9 7-9 6-9 Brooklyn 12 20 .375 13 4-6 L-1 7-10 5-10 6-11 Southeast Division W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf Washington 18 15 .545 — 6-4 W-1 10-6 8-9 8-8 Miami 17 16 .515 1 6-4 L-1 7-8 10-8 10-8 Charlotte 12 21 .364 6 3-7 W-1 10-9 2-12 7-13 Orlando 11 23 .324 7½ 1-9 L-8 6-9 5-14 6-13 Atlanta 8 25 .242 10 3-7 W-1 5-11 3-14 5-18 Central Division W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf Cleveland 24 9 .727 — 8-2 W-1 14-4 10-5 18-7 Indiana 19 14 .576 5 7-3 W-2 11-7 8-7 14-8 Detroit 18 14 .563 5½ 4-6 W-1 10-5 8-9 11-9 Milwaukee 17 14 .548 6 5-5 L-1 11-5 6-9 7-9 Chicago 10 22 .313 13½ 7-3 L-2 7-8 3-14 9-10 WESTERN CONFERENCE Southwest Division W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf Houston 25 6 .806 — 8-2 L-2 13-5 12-1 14-4 San Antonio 22 11 .667 4 7-3 L-1 15-2 7-9 12-7 New Orleans 17 16 .515 9 5-5 W-2 8-7 9-9 9-12 Memphis 10 23 .303 16 2-8 W-1 7-12 3-11 9-12 Dallas 9 25 .265 17½ 2-8 L-2 7-11 2-14 6-16 Northwest Division W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf Minnesota 19 13 .594 — 6-4 W-2 11-6 8-7 16-6 Oklahoma City 18 15 .545 1½ 7-3 W-4 12-4 6-11 10-9 Denver 18 15 .545 1½ 5-5 W-2 11-3 7-12 9-10 Portland 16 16 .500 3 3-7 L-3 7-10 9-6 8-10 Utah 15 19 .441 5 2-8 L-1 12-6 3-13 9-10 Pacific Division W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf Golden State 26 7 .788 — 9-1 L-1 12-4 14-3 14-5 L.A. Clippers 13 19 .406 12½ 5-5 L-1 7-7 6-12 9-11 L.A. Lakers 11 19 .367 13½ 3-7 L-1 6-8 5-11 5-12 Sacramento 11 20 .355 14 5-5 W-2 5-7 6-13 7-8 Phoenix 12 22 .353 14½ 4-6 W-1 5-12 7-10 7-12

Friday’s Games

Detroit 104, New York 101

New Orleans 111, Orlando 97

Brooklyn 119, Washington 84

L.A. Clippers 128, Houston 118

Miami 113, Dallas 101

Milwaukee 109, Charlotte 104

Oklahoma City 120, Atlanta 117

Denver 102, Portland 85

Golden State 113, L.A. Lakers 106

Saturday’s Games

Toronto 102, Philadelphia 86

Charlotte 111, Milwaukee 106

Indiana 123, Brooklyn 119, OT

Washington 130, Orlando 103

Atlanta 112, Dallas 107

Boston 117, Chicago 92

Memphis 115, L.A. Clippers 112

New Orleans 109, Miami 94

Oklahoma City 103, Utah 89

Denver 96, Golden State 81

Minnesota at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Portland at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia at New York, 12 p.m.

Cleveland at Golden State, 3 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 5:30 p.m.

Houston at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Indiana at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Brooklyn at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Memphis at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Utah at Denver, 9 p.m.

Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Boston at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Denver at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

New York at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Memphis at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Utah at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

