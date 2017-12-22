National Basketball Association

All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf Boston 26 9 .743 — 5-5 L-2 13-4 13-5 16-7 Toronto 22 8 .733 1½ 9-1 W-5 11-1 11-7 11-4 New York 17 15 .531 7½ 6-4 L-1 15-5 2-10 9-11 Philadelphia 14 17 .452 10 2-8 L-4 7-9 7-8 6-8 Brooklyn 12 19 .387 12 4-6 W-1 7-10 5-9 6-10 Southeast Division W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf Miami 17 15 .531 — 6-4 W-2 7-7 10-8 10-8 Washington 17 15 .531 — 5-5 L-1 9-6 8-9 7-8 Charlotte 11 21 .344 6 2-8 L-2 9-9 2-12 6-13 Orlando 11 22 .333 6½ 2-8 L-7 6-9 5-13 6-12 Atlanta 7 24 .226 9½ 3-7 L-1 4-11 3-13 5-18 Central Division W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf Cleveland 24 9 .727 — 8-2 W-1 14-4 10-5 18-7 Milwaukee 17 13 .567 5½ 6-4 W-2 11-5 6-8 7-8 Indiana 18 14 .563 5½ 6-4 W-1 10-7 8-7 13-8 Detroit 18 14 .563 5½ 4-6 W-1 10-5 8-9 11-9 Chicago 10 21 .323 13 7-3 L-1 7-8 3-13 9-9 WESTERN CONFERENCE Southwest Division W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf Houston 25 5 .833 — 9-1 L-1 13-4 12-1 14-3 San Antonio 22 11 .667 4½ 7-3 L-1 15-2 7-9 12-7 New Orleans 16 16 .500 10 5-5 W-1 8-7 8-9 9-12 Memphis 9 23 .281 17 2-8 L-3 6-12 3-11 8-12 Dallas 9 24 .273 17½ 3-7 L-1 7-11 2-13 6-16 Northwest Division W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf Minnesota 19 13 .594 — 6-4 W-2 11-6 8-7 16-6 Portland 16 15 .516 2½ 3-7 L-2 7-9 9-6 8-9 Oklahoma City 16 15 .516 2½ 7-3 W-2 11-4 5-11 9-9 Denver 16 15 .516 2½ 4-6 L-2 11-3 5-12 7-10 Utah 15 18 .455 4½ 3-7 W-1 12-5 3-13 9-9 Pacific Division W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf Golden State 25 6 .806 — 10-0 W-10 11-3 14-3 13-4 L.A. Clippers 12 18 .400 12½ 4-6 W-1 7-7 5-11 8-10 L.A. Lakers 11 18 .379 13 3-7 W-1 6-8 5-10 5-11 Sacramento 11 20 .355 14 5-5 W-2 5-7 6-13 7-8 Phoenix 12 22 .353 14½ 4-6 W-1 5-12 7-10 7-12

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland 115, Chicago 112

Toronto 114, Philadelphia 109

New York 102, Boston 93

Phoenix 97, Memphis 95

Utah 100, San Antonio 89

Friday’s Games

Detroit 104, New York 101

New Orleans 111, Orlando 97

Brooklyn 119, Washington 84

Atlanta at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Houston, 8 p.m.

Miami 113, Dallas 101

Milwaukee 109, Charlotte 104

Denver at Portland, 10 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia at Toronto, 5 p.m.

Brooklyn at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Washington, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Memphis, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Miami, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Utah, 8 p.m.

Denver at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Portland at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia at New York, 12 p.m.

Cleveland at Golden State, 3 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 5:30 p.m.

Houston at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Indiana at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Brooklyn at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Memphis at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Utah at Denver, 9 p.m.

Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

