National Basketball Association

|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Boston
|26
|9
|.743
|—
|5-5
|L-2
|13-4
|13-5
|16-7
|Toronto
|22
|8
|.733
|1½
|9-1
|W-5
|11-1
|11-7
|11-4
|New York
|17
|15
|.531
|7½
|6-4
|L-1
|15-5
|2-10
|9-11
|Philadelphia
|14
|17
|.452
|10
|2-8
|L-4
|7-9
|7-8
|6-8
|Brooklyn
|12
|19
|.387
|12
|4-6
|W-1
|7-10
|5-9
|6-10
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Miami
|17
|15
|.531
|—
|6-4
|W-2
|7-7
|10-8
|10-8
|Washington
|17
|15
|.531
|—
|5-5
|L-1
|9-6
|8-9
|7-8
|Charlotte
|11
|21
|.344
|6
|2-8
|L-2
|9-9
|2-12
|6-13
|Orlando
|11
|22
|.333
|6½
|2-8
|L-7
|6-9
|5-13
|6-12
|Atlanta
|7
|24
|.226
|9½
|3-7
|L-1
|4-11
|3-13
|5-18
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Cleveland
|24
|9
|.727
|—
|8-2
|W-1
|14-4
|10-5
|18-7
|Milwaukee
|17
|13
|.567
|5½
|6-4
|W-2
|11-5
|6-8
|7-8
|Indiana
|18
|14
|.563
|5½
|6-4
|W-1
|10-7
|8-7
|13-8
|Detroit
|18
|14
|.563
|5½
|4-6
|W-1
|10-5
|8-9
|11-9
|Chicago
|10
|21
|.323
|13
|7-3
|L-1
|7-8
|3-13
|9-9
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Houston
|25
|5
|.833
|—
|9-1
|L-1
|13-4
|12-1
|14-3
|San Antonio
|22
|11
|.667
|4½
|7-3
|L-1
|15-2
|7-9
|12-7
|New Orleans
|16
|16
|.500
|10
|5-5
|W-1
|8-7
|8-9
|9-12
|Memphis
|9
|23
|.281
|17
|2-8
|L-3
|6-12
|3-11
|8-12
|Dallas
|9
|24
|.273
|17½
|3-7
|L-1
|7-11
|2-13
|6-16
|Northwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Minnesota
|19
|13
|.594
|—
|6-4
|W-2
|11-6
|8-7
|16-6
|Portland
|16
|15
|.516
|2½
|3-7
|L-2
|7-9
|9-6
|8-9
|Oklahoma City
|16
|15
|.516
|2½
|7-3
|W-2
|11-4
|5-11
|9-9
|Denver
|16
|15
|.516
|2½
|4-6
|L-2
|11-3
|5-12
|7-10
|Utah
|15
|18
|.455
|4½
|3-7
|W-1
|12-5
|3-13
|9-9
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Conf
|Golden State
|25
|6
|.806
|—
|10-0
|W-10
|11-3
|14-3
|13-4
|L.A. Clippers
|12
|18
|.400
|12½
|4-6
|W-1
|7-7
|5-11
|8-10
|L.A. Lakers
|11
|18
|.379
|13
|3-7
|W-1
|6-8
|5-10
|5-11
|Sacramento
|11
|20
|.355
|14
|5-5
|W-2
|5-7
|6-13
|7-8
|Phoenix
|12
|22
|.353
|14½
|4-6
|W-1
|5-12
|7-10
|7-12
___
Cleveland 115, Chicago 112
Toronto 114, Philadelphia 109
New York 102, Boston 93
Phoenix 97, Memphis 95
Utah 100, San Antonio 89
Detroit 104, New York 101
New Orleans 111, Orlando 97
Brooklyn 119, Washington 84
Atlanta at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Houston, 8 p.m.
Miami 113, Dallas 101
Milwaukee 109, Charlotte 104
Denver at Portland, 10 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 5 p.m.
Brooklyn at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Washington, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Dallas at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Memphis, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Miami, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Utah, 8 p.m.
Denver at Golden State, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Portland at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
No games scheduled.
Philadelphia at New York, 12 p.m.
Cleveland at Golden State, 3 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 5:30 p.m.
Houston at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Indiana at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Brooklyn at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Memphis at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Utah at Denver, 9 p.m.
Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
