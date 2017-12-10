National Basketball Association

All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf Boston 23 5 .821 — 7-3 W-1 12-2 11-3 15-4 Cleveland 19 8 .704 3½ 9-1 W-1 10-4 9-4 15-6 Toronto 17 7 .708 4 8-2 W-6 9-1 8-6 8-4 Milwaukee 15 10 .600 6½ 7-3 W-3 9-4 6-6 5-7 Indiana 16 11 .593 6½ 7-3 W-4 10-4 6-7 11-6 Washington 14 12 .538 8 5-5 L-1 6-5 8-7 7-5 Detroit 14 12 .538 8 3-7 L-6 8-4 6-8 7-9 Philadelphia 13 13 .500 9 4-6 L-4 7-6 6-7 6-6 Miami 12 13 .480 9½ 5-5 W-1 5-6 7-7 8-7 New York 12 13 .480 9½ 4-6 L-1 11-5 1-8 6-9 Brooklyn 10 15 .400 11½ 4-6 L-1 5-7 5-8 4-7 Orlando 11 17 .393 12 3-7 L-2 6-6 5-11 6-10 Charlotte 9 16 .360 12½ 3-7 L-3 8-6 1-10 5-10 Atlanta 6 19 .240 15½ 3-7 W-1 3-9 3-10 4-14 Chicago 5 20 .200 16½ 2-8 W-2 3-8 2-12 5-8 WESTERN CONFERENCE W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf Houston 20 4 .833 — 9-1 W-9 8-3 12-1 11-2 Golden State 21 6 .778 ½ 8-2 W-6 8-3 13-3 9-4 San Antonio 19 8 .704 2½ 8-2 W-4 13-2 6-6 9-4 Minnesota 16 11 .593 5½ 6-4 W-2 9-4 7-7 13-5 Denver 14 12 .538 7 5-5 L-1 10-2 4-10 6-8 Portland 13 12 .520 7½ 5-5 L-4 7-8 6-4 8-6 New Orleans 14 13 .519 7½ 5-5 W-1 7-7 7-6 9-10 Utah 13 14 .481 8½ 6-4 L-3 11-5 2-9 8-7 Oklahoma City 12 13 .480 8½ 5-5 W-1 9-3 3-10 7-9 L.A. Lakers 10 15 .400 10½ 4-6 W-2 6-7 4-8 4-10 L.A. Clippers 9 15 .375 11 4-6 W-1 5-7 4-8 7-9 Phoenix 9 19 .321 13 2-8 L-3 4-11 5-8 4-10 Sacramento 8 18 .308 13 4-6 L-1 4-7 4-11 6-7 Memphis 8 18 .308 13 1-9 L-3 5-10 3-8 8-10 Dallas 7 20 .259 14½ 4-6 L-3 5-10 2-10 5-13

___

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Clippers 113, Washington 112

Miami 101, Brooklyn 89

L.A. Lakers 110, Charlotte 99

Atlanta 117, Orlando 110

Chicago 104, New York 102

Cleveland 105, Philadelphia 98

Milwaukee 117, Utah 100

Oklahoma City 102, Memphis 101, OT

San Antonio 104, Phoenix 101

Houston 124, Portland 117

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 102, Sacramento 87

Boston 91, Detroit 81

Indiana 126, Denver 116, OT

Minnesota 97, Dallas 92

New Orleans 131, Philadelphia 124

Atlanta at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Boston at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Miami at Memphis, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Houston, 8 p.m.

Portland at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Denver at Detroit, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at New York, 7 p.m.

Washington at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Clippers at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Washington, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Denver at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Utah at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Charlotte at Houston, 9:30 p.m.

