National Basketball Association

All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB Boston 23 5 .821 — Toronto 17 7 .708 4 Philadelphia 13 13 .500 9 New York 12 13 .480 9½ Brooklyn 10 15 .400 11½ Southeast Division W L Pct GB Washington 14 12 .538 — Miami 12 13 .480 1½ Orlando 11 17 .393 4 Charlotte 9 16 .360 4½ Atlanta 6 19 .240 7½ Central Division W L Pct GB Cleveland 19 8 .704 — Milwaukee 15 10 .600 3 Indiana 16 11 .593 3 Detroit 14 12 .538 4½ Chicago 5 20 .200 13 WESTERN CONFERENCE Southwest Division W L Pct GB Houston 20 4 .833 — San Antonio 19 8 .704 2½ New Orleans 14 13 .519 7½ Memphis 8 18 .308 13 Dallas 7 20 .259 14½ Northwest Division W L Pct GB Minnesota 16 11 .593 — Denver 14 12 .538 1½ Portland 13 12 .520 2 Utah 13 14 .481 3 Oklahoma City 12 13 .480 3 Pacific Division W L Pct GB Golden State 21 6 .778 — L.A. Lakers 10 15 .400 10 L.A. Clippers 9 15 .375 10½ Phoenix 9 19 .321 12½ Sacramento 8 18 .308 12½

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Clippers 113, Washington 112

Miami 101, Brooklyn 89

L.A. Lakers 110, Charlotte 99

Atlanta 117, Orlando 110

Chicago 104, New York 102

Cleveland 105, Philadelphia 98

Milwaukee 117, Utah 100

Oklahoma City 102, Memphis 101, OT

San Antonio 104, Phoenix 101

Houston 124, Portland 117

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 102, Sacramento 87

Boston 91, Detroit 81

Indiana 126, Denver 116, OT

Minnesota 97, Dallas 92

New Orleans 131, Philadelphia 124

Atlanta at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Boston at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Miami at Memphis, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Houston, 8 p.m.

Portland at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Denver at Detroit, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at New York, 7 p.m.

Washington at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Clippers at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Washington, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Denver at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Utah at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Charlotte at Houston, 9:30 p.m.

