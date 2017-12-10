National Basketball Association

|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|23
|5
|.821
|—
|Toronto
|17
|7
|.708
|4
|Philadelphia
|13
|12
|.520
|8½
|New York
|12
|13
|.480
|9½
|Brooklyn
|10
|15
|.400
|11½
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|14
|12
|.538
|—
|Miami
|12
|13
|.480
|1½
|Orlando
|11
|17
|.393
|4
|Charlotte
|9
|16
|.360
|4½
|Atlanta
|6
|19
|.240
|7½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|19
|8
|.704
|—
|Milwaukee
|15
|10
|.600
|3
|Indiana
|16
|11
|.593
|3
|Detroit
|14
|12
|.538
|4½
|Chicago
|5
|20
|.200
|13
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|20
|4
|.833
|—
|San Antonio
|19
|8
|.704
|2½
|New Orleans
|13
|13
|.500
|8
|Memphis
|8
|18
|.308
|13
|Dallas
|7
|19
|.269
|14
|Northwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|15
|11
|.577
|—
|Denver
|14
|12
|.538
|1
|Portland
|13
|12
|.520
|1½
|Utah
|13
|14
|.481
|2½
|Oklahoma City
|12
|13
|.480
|2½
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|21
|6
|.778
|—
|L.A. Lakers
|10
|15
|.400
|10
|L.A. Clippers
|9
|15
|.375
|10½
|Phoenix
|9
|19
|.321
|12½
|Sacramento
|8
|18
|.308
|12½
___
L.A. Clippers 113, Washington 112
Miami 101, Brooklyn 89
L.A. Lakers 110, Charlotte 99
Atlanta 117, Orlando 110
Chicago 104, New York 102
Cleveland 105, Philadelphia 98
Milwaukee 117, Utah 100
Oklahoma City 102, Memphis 101, OT
San Antonio 104, Phoenix 101
Houston 124, Portland 117
Toronto 102, Sacramento 87
Boston 91, Detroit 81
Indiana 126, Denver 116, OT
Dallas at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Charlotte at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Miami at Memphis, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Houston, 8 p.m.
Portland at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Denver at Detroit, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at New York, 7 p.m.
Washington at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Washington, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Denver at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Utah at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Charlotte at Houston, 9:30 p.m.
