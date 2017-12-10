National Basketball Association

All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf Boston 22 5 .815 — 7-3 L-1 12-2 10-3 14-4 Toronto 17 7 .708 3½ 8-2 W-6 9-1 8-6 8-4 Philadelphia 13 12 .520 8 5-5 L-3 7-6 6-6 6-6 New York 12 13 .480 9 4-6 L-1 11-5 1-8 6-9 Brooklyn 10 15 .400 11 4-6 L-1 5-7 5-8 4-7 Southeast Division W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf Washington 14 12 .538 — 5-5 L-1 6-5 8-7 7-5 Miami 12 13 .480 1½ 5-5 W-1 5-6 7-7 8-7 Orlando 11 17 .393 4 3-7 L-2 6-6 5-11 6-10 Charlotte 9 16 .360 4½ 3-7 L-3 8-6 1-10 5-10 Atlanta 6 19 .240 7½ 3-7 W-1 3-9 3-10 4-14 Central Division W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf Cleveland 19 8 .704 — 9-1 W-1 10-4 9-4 15-6 Milwaukee 15 10 .600 3 7-3 W-3 9-4 6-6 5-7 Indiana 15 11 .577 3½ 7-3 W-3 9-4 6-7 11-6 Detroit 14 11 .560 4 4-6 L-5 8-3 6-8 7-8 Chicago 5 20 .200 13 2-8 W-2 3-8 2-12 5-8 WESTERN CONFERENCE Southwest Division W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf Houston 20 4 .833 — 9-1 W-9 8-3 12-1 11-2 San Antonio 19 8 .704 2½ 8-2 W-4 13-2 6-6 9-4 New Orleans 13 13 .500 8 5-5 L-1 6-7 7-6 9-10 Memphis 8 18 .308 13 1-9 L-3 5-10 3-8 8-10 Dallas 7 19 .269 14 5-5 L-2 5-10 2-9 5-12 Northwest Division W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf Minnesota 15 11 .577 — 5-5 W-1 8-4 7-7 12-5 Denver 14 11 .560 ½ 5-5 W-1 10-2 4-9 6-8 Portland 13 12 .520 1½ 5-5 L-4 7-8 6-4 8-6 Utah 13 14 .481 2½ 6-4 L-3 11-5 2-9 8-7 Oklahoma City 12 13 .480 2½ 5-5 W-1 9-3 3-10 7-9 Pacific Division W L Pct GB L10 Str Home Away Conf Golden State 21 6 .778 — 8-2 W-6 8-3 13-3 9-4 L.A. Lakers 10 15 .400 10 4-6 W-2 6-7 4-8 4-10 L.A. Clippers 9 15 .375 10½ 4-6 W-1 5-7 4-8 7-9 Phoenix 9 19 .321 12½ 2-8 L-3 4-11 5-8 4-10 Sacramento 8 18 .308 12½ 4-6 L-1 4-7 4-11 6-7

___

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Clippers 113, Washington 112

Miami 101, Brooklyn 89

L.A. Lakers 110, Charlotte 99

Atlanta 117, Orlando 110

Chicago 104, New York 102

Cleveland 105, Philadelphia 98

Milwaukee 117, Utah 100

Oklahoma City 102, Memphis 101, OT

San Antonio 104, Phoenix 101

Houston 124, Portland 117

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 102, Sacramento 87

Boston at Detroit, 4 p.m.

Denver at Indiana, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Boston at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Miami at Memphis, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Houston, 8 p.m.

Portland at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Denver at Detroit, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at New York, 7 p.m.

Washington at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

L.A. Clippers at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Washington, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Denver at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Portland at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Utah at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Charlotte at Houston, 9:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.