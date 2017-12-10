National Basketball Association

201.5
By The Associated Press December 10, 2017 12:30 am 12/10/2017 12:30am
All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Boston 22 5 .815
Cleveland 19 8 .704 3
Toronto 16 7 .696 4
Milwaukee 15 10 .600 6
Indiana 15 11 .577
Detroit 14 11 .560 7
Washington 14 12 .538
Philadelphia 13 12 .520 8
Miami 12 13 .480 9
New York 12 13 .480 9
Brooklyn 10 15 .400 11
Orlando 11 17 .393 11½
Charlotte 9 16 .360 12
Atlanta 6 19 .240 15
Chicago 5 20 .200 16
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Houston 20 4 .833
Golden State 21 6 .778 ½
San Antonio 19 8 .704
Minnesota 15 11 .577 6
Denver 14 11 .560
Portland 13 11 .542 7
New Orleans 13 13 .500 8
Utah 13 14 .481
Oklahoma City 12 13 .480
L.A. Lakers 10 15 .400 10½
L.A. Clippers 9 15 .375 11
Sacramento 8 17 .320 12½
Phoenix 9 19 .321 13
Memphis 8 18 .308 13
Dallas 7 19 .269 14

___

Friday’s Games

Chicago 119, Charlotte 111, OT

Denver 103, Orlando 89

Golden State 102, Detroit 98

Indiana 106, Cleveland 102

Milwaukee 109, Dallas 102

Sacramento 116, New Orleans 109, OT

Toronto 116, Memphis 107

San Antonio 105, Boston 102

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Clippers 113, Washington 112

Miami 101, Brooklyn 89

L.A. Lakers 110, Charlotte 99

Atlanta 117, Orlando 110

Chicago 104, New York 102

Cleveland 105, Philadelphia 98

Milwaukee 117, Utah 100

Oklahoma City 102, Memphis 101, OT

San Antonio 104, Phoenix 101

Houston 124, Portland 117

Sunday’s Games

Toronto at Sacramento, 3:30 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 4 p.m.

Denver at Indiana, 5 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Boston at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Miami at Memphis, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Houston, 8 p.m.

Portland at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Denver at Detroit, 7 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at New York, 7 p.m.

Washington at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.

Phoenix at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

