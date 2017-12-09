National Basketball Association

|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|22
|5
|.815
|—
|Toronto
|16
|7
|.696
|4
|Philadelphia
|13
|12
|.520
|8
|New York
|12
|13
|.480
|9
|Brooklyn
|10
|15
|.400
|11
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Washington
|14
|12
|.538
|—
|Miami
|12
|13
|.480
|1½
|Orlando
|11
|17
|.393
|4
|Charlotte
|9
|16
|.360
|4½
|Atlanta
|6
|19
|.240
|7½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|19
|8
|.704
|—
|Milwaukee
|15
|10
|.600
|3
|Indiana
|15
|11
|.577
|3½
|Detroit
|14
|11
|.560
|4
|Chicago
|5
|20
|.200
|13
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Southwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|19
|4
|.826
|—
|San Antonio
|19
|8
|.704
|2
|New Orleans
|13
|13
|.500
|7½
|Memphis
|8
|17
|.320
|12
|Dallas
|7
|19
|.269
|13½
|Northwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|15
|11
|.577
|—
|Denver
|14
|11
|.560
|½
|Portland
|13
|11
|.542
|1
|Utah
|13
|14
|.481
|2½
|Oklahoma City
|11
|13
|.458
|3
|Pacific Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Golden State
|21
|6
|.778
|—
|L.A. Lakers
|10
|15
|.400
|10
|L.A. Clippers
|9
|15
|.375
|10½
|Sacramento
|8
|17
|.320
|12
|Phoenix
|9
|19
|.321
|12½
___
Chicago 119, Charlotte 111, OT
Denver 103, Orlando 89
Golden State 102, Detroit 98
Indiana 106, Cleveland 102
Milwaukee 109, Dallas 102
Sacramento 116, New Orleans 109, OT
Toronto 116, Memphis 107
San Antonio 105, Boston 102
L.A. Clippers 113, Washington 112
Miami 101, Brooklyn 89
L.A. Lakers 110, Charlotte 99
Atlanta 117, Orlando 110
Chicago 104, New York 102
Cleveland 105, Philadelphia 98
Milwaukee 117, Utah 100
Oklahoma City at Memphis, 9 p.m.
San Antonio 104, Phoenix 101
Houston at Portland, 10 p.m.
Toronto at Sacramento, 3:30 p.m.
Boston at Detroit, 4 p.m.
Denver at Indiana, 5 p.m.
Dallas at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at New York, 7:30 p.m.
Boston at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Charlotte at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Miami at Memphis, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Houston, 8 p.m.
Portland at Golden State, 10:30 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Denver at Detroit, 7 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at New York, 7 p.m.
Washington at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
San Antonio at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Minnesota, 9:30 p.m.
Phoenix at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
